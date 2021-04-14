Projections list Detroit Lions as underdog in a record number of games in 2021

Sharing is caring!

How many games will the Detroit Lions win next season?

That is a question that you will hear over and over again as the 2021 NFL regular season gets closer and closer.

According to the latest projections from Mike Clay of ESPN, the Lions currently have a less than 50% chance of winning any of the 17 games on their 2021 regular-season schedule.

As you can see below, the Lions, according to Clay, only have a better than 40% chance in just three games (vs. Bengals 45%, vs. Eagles 44%, and vs. Bears 41%.

All signs point to the Lions having a very difficult 2021 season, but will it be this bad?