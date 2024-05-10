Brad Holmes Disagrees With ESPN’s Assessment of Detroit Lions Biggest Roster Hole

Brad Holmes Likes Where The Detroit Lions Are At

In recent assessments, including an article from ESPN, the Detroit Lions‘ wide receiver group has been highlighted as a significant roster gap heading into the 2024 season. However, it is apparent that Lions General Manager Brad Holmes strongly disagrees with this evaluation, confidently backing his current lineup during a discussion on 97.1 The Ticket.

ESPN’s Critical Evaluation

Aaron Schatz of ESPN argues that beyond star Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions’ receiving corps is filled more with potential than proven talent. Schatz points out the underperformance of Jameson Williams and the inconsistent contributions from Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Holmes’ Robust Defense

Contrary to ESPN’s critique, Holmes provided a robust defense of his receivers. He highlighted the ongoing improvements of Jameson Williams, expecting a breakout season from him.

“We feel good about the group that we have,” Holmes said.

“We have Jameson Williams, that’s been coming on very, very strong,” Holmes said. “We have high hopes for him. We like where he’s at, at this point. We know that he’s going to continue to get better.”

Support for Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green

Holmes also showed strong support for Donovan Peoples-Jones, whom the Lions had acquired via trade. Acknowledging Peoples-Jones’s late arrival last season, Holmes stressed that a full offseason within the team’s system should reveal his true potential.

“He was a big-time core player for the Cleveland Browns before we traded for him,” Holmes said. “But we traded for him and the guy comes in late (in the season) and he doesn’t really know the offense. So then you hadn’t really seen Peoples-Jones. We all kinda get into the recency bias of, “What’s Peoples-Jones gonna do?’ No, Peoples-Jones can play. He does provide an element of being able to play on the outside and be a contested-catch guy, being able to do multiple things.”

The GM did not overlook Antoine Green, a seventh-round pick from 2023. Despite limited field exposure last season, Holmes is excited about Green’s progression, noting his size and speed as key attributes that improved significantly throughout the year.

“We’re really excited about Antoine Green, about how he’s came along,” Holmes said. “He’s another guy that has size, he has speed. He’s a guy that kept getting better and better and better from what we’ve seen throughout the year. I know he didn’t get a ton of targets in games for the world to see, but us being internally with him every single day throughout the season, we really like where he’s going.”

Open to Enhancements

While expressing satisfaction with his current roster, Holmes remains pragmatic about the challenges of an NFL season, especially acknowledging the physical demands placed on receivers during training camp. He noted, “That’s not saying that we won’t add. That’s a position that—especially when you get into camp—those guys put a lot of yardage on the field. So, you always have to at some point need to add a guy here or there when some attrition comes.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Confidence in Current Receivers: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes strongly disagrees with the notion that wide receiver is a significant weakness for the team, as suggested by ESPN. He expresses confidence in the abilities and development of players like Jameson Williams and Donovan Peoples-Jones, emphasizing their potential to fulfill key roles in the upcoming season. Development of Young Talent: Holmes highlights the progress of less experienced players like Antoine Green, a 2023 seventh-round pick. He points out Green’s improvement over the past year, noting his potential due to his size and speed, despite limited opportunities to showcase his abilities in games. Openness to Additions: While Holmes is confident in his current roster, he remains open to the possibility of adding more talent, particularly as the season progresses and the physical demands of training camp take a toll on players. This pragmatic approach underscores his readiness to bolster the squad if necessary to ensure depth and competitiveness.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ GM Brad Holmes is betting on the potential and development of his young receiver squad to elevate the team’s offensive play. Despite criticisms and suggestions for veteran signings, Holmes’ confidence in his players’ growth reflects his broader strategy of internal development and strategic acquisitions. As the season approaches, the effectiveness of this approach will be a key storyline for the Lions.