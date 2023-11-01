RECAP: Detroit Pistons Blow Alarming 18-Point Lead, Lose 110-101 to Portland Trailblazers

The Detroit Pistons let a double-digit lead slip to the Portland Trailblazers for their third regular season loss.

The Detroit Pistons will drop to 2-3 this season after letting an 18-point lead slip away against the Portland Trailblazers. There were plenty of opportunities for Detroit to seize control of the game, but Portland outworked the Pistons to finish a second-half comeback with a final score of 110-101.

Detroit had momentum on their side after outscoring Portland 59-47 in the first half.10 second-half turnovers along with shooting 38% from the field plagued the Pistons on their way to the disappointing loss. Head coach Monty Williams spoke on how crucial the turnovers were and what could possibly be the cause of them.

“The turnovers are starting to get concerning because of the timeliness,” Williams stated in the postgame presser. “I might be playing guys too many minutes because they looked tired.” Monty Williams via James Edwards on the impact of the Pistons' second-half turnovers

Portland also received favorable whistles throughout the game in comparison to Detroit. The Blazers made 27 of 33 free throws while the Pistons shot only 10 of 11 from the stripe.

That was a bit hard to swallow. Cade got there a ton. Stewy got fouled on a transition fastbreak. I get it, (Sharpe) is pretty good and he has some burst going to the basket. But we did the same thing. We only had 11 free throws.” Monty Willims via Omari Sankofa on the free throw shooting difference between teams

Detroit lost their advantage of productive ball movement in the first half. The Pistons had 16 assists on 23 field goals in the first half. The second half only produced 8 assists for the Pistons as turnovers piled up instead.

The Pistons had to adjust their rotation due to the new injury absences of Jalen Duren (ankle) and Alec Burks (arm). Marvin Bagley III filled in the frontcourt as Detroit's starting center. There have been no updates on how long Burks or Duren will be out for.

Detroit generated balanced scoring again as six different players scored in double digits. Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 30 points but continued his turnover issues with a total of six. Ausar Thompson pitched in 16 points with 7 rebounds as well.

Shaedon Sharpe hurt the Pistons scoring 29 points for the Blazers including 15 points in the third quarter and clutch free throws down the stretch. Former Piston Jerami Grant was also active with 24 points to help aid the Blazers' victory. Portland had to go the majority of the second half without their first-round guard Scoot Henderson due to an injury to his right ankle.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Portland Trailblazers By the Numbers

Second-Half Scoring: Pistons – 42 Blazers – 63

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 10/11 Blazers – 27/33

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 56 Blazers – 48

Largest Lead: Pistons – 18 Blazers – 9

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 17 Blazers – 3

Fouls: Pistons – 31 Blazers – 15

Cade Cunningham: 30 points, 11-27 FGs, 5-9 3-point FGs, 6 turnovers

Ausar Thompson: 16 points, 8-14 FGs, 7 rebounds

Isaiah Stewart: 12 points, 5-8 FGs, 6 rebounds

Joe Harris: 11 points, 4-7 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

Marvin Bagley III: 10 points, 3-10 FGs, 6 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 10 points, 3-7 FGs, 1-3 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons are scheduled for a back-to-back as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. The matchup will tip off on Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 P.M.