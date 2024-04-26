Terrion Arnold posts video message the morning after being selected by Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold posts video message

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions decided to make a bold move as they traded up with the Dallas Cowboys from No. 29 to No. 24 to select CB Terrion Arnold out of Alabama. Moments after being selected, Arnold was clearly fired up to be drafted by the Lions, and his enthusiasm showed when he walked out onto the stage, where he addressed well over 200,000 Lions fans in attendance at the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Friday morning, less than 12 hours after being selected by the Lions, Arnold took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video message.

“I was so happy last night, I slept with my hat on, man. One Pride.” Arnold said while laying in bed. “Went to sleep last night a Lion, woke up a Lion. One Pride, man. Let’s get to work!”

