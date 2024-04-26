fb
Dan Campbell raves about Terrion Arnold: 'He's gonna help us'

W.G. Brady

Terrion Arnold posts video message the morning after being selected by Detroit Lions

Lions Notes

Terrion Arnold posts video message

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions decided to make a bold move as they traded up with the Dallas Cowboys from No. 29 to No. 24 to select CB Terrion Arnold out of Alabama. Moments after being selected, Arnold was clearly fired up to be drafted by the Lions, and his enthusiasm showed when he walked out onto the stage, where he addressed well over 200,000 Lions fans in attendance at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Terrion Arnold posts video message

The Morning After

On Friday morning, less than 12 hours after being selected by the Lions, Arnold took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a video message.

“I was so happy last night, I slept with my hat on, man. One Pride.” Arnold said while laying in bed. “Went to sleep last night a Lion, woke up a Lion. One Pride, man. Let’s get to work!”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Strategic Trade Up: The Detroit Lions made a calculated move during the 2024 NFL Draft by trading up with the Dallas Cowboys from the 29th to the 24th pick to secure cornerback Terrion Arnold from Alabama, indicating their high valuation and targeted approach for acquiring Arnold.
  2. Immediate Enthusiasm from Arnold: Shortly after his selection, Terrion Arnold expressed his excitement and commitment to the Detroit Lions. His energetic appearance on the draft stage and his interactions with the massive crowd of over 200,000 fans highlighted his readiness and enthusiasm to join the team.
  3. Continued Engagement with Fans: The following morning, Arnold continued to engage with Lions fans by posting a video message on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, he shared his joy and pride in becoming a Lion, reinforcing his emotional connection to his new team and city with statements like, “Went to sleep last night a Lion, woke up a Lion. One Pride, man. Let’s get to work!”
Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs Frank Ragnow could retire

Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold’s immediate and continued enthusiasm for joining the Detroit Lions underscores not only his readiness to contribute on the field but also his potential to become a beloved figure among the Lions’ fanbase. His proactive engagement and visible excitement about his new role exemplify a promising start to his career in Detroit, suggesting that Arnold will not only be a key player on the defense but also a unifying presence for the team and its supporters.

