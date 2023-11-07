RECAP: Injury-Plagued Detroit Pistons Sink Late Against Golden State Warriors 120-109

The Detroit Pistons struggled to keep up late in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons managed to keep things close against the Golden State Warriors through the three-and-a-half quarters. Detroit carried a five-point lead with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter but could not close out in falling short 120-109. Monday's matchup is the third back-to-back for the Pistons through their first eight games this season.

The Pistons once again limped into this matchup with more injuries piling up. Center Jalen Duren was inactive due to issues with his ankle. Ivey was ruled out for his second straight game due to an undisclosed illness. Joe Harris was also added to the injury report with a shoulder sprain.

Golden State took advantage of Detroit's inexperience and lack of size by attacking them inside offensively. The Warriors scored 52 points in the paint while also grabbing 17 offensive rebounds. A dominant shooting performance from Steph Curry for 34 points also propelled the Warriors to their sixth win of the season.

Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham each led the Pistons in scoring with 21 points. Hayes dished out seven assists and Cunningham also dished out five assists. Turnovers continue to hinder the Pistons as Cunningham delivered five of them to the Warriors.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Golden State Warriors Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Golden State Warriors By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 32 Warriors – 52

Offensive Rebounds: Pistons – 7 Warriors – 17

Largest Lead: Pistons – 7 Warriors – 13

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 38/80 Warriors – 46/97

Killian Hayes: 21 points, 8-12 FGs, 7 assists

Cade Cunningham: 21 points, 7-18 FGs, 5 assists

Isaiah Stewart: 17 points, 5-9 FGs, 11 rebounds

Ausar Thompson: 16 points, 6-10 FGs, 7 rebounds

Stanley Umude: 15 points, 5-8 FGs, 4-5 3-point FGs

What They're Saying?

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons will enjoy a day of rest before traveling to face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road come Wednesday at 8 P.M. Detroit will have their hands full trying to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the balanced attack of the Bucks.