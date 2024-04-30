Cardinals vs Tigers Doubleheader, April 30, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

The Detroit Tigers are set for a compelling doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals this Tuesday, with both teams aiming to capitalize on recent offensive sparks. As the Tigers play host at Comerica Park, intrigue is mounting with the Cardinals entering hot on the heels of consecutive victories and the home side showing similar vein form.

How to Watch Cardinals vs Tigers

Fans looking to catch every pitch and hit of the doubleheader action between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals can tune in at 3:40 PM on April 30, 2024. The games will be available on television through local sports networks and MLB-affiliated channels. Streaming options include MLB.tv subscriptions for out-of-market fans and regional availability through services like fuboTV, which carries ESPN, ESPN2, and the Pac-12 Network. Additionally, followers can listen to the radio broadcast for live play-by-play commentary.

St. Louis Cardinals (13-15) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-12)

When: Tuesday, April 30

Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, Mich.)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), DirecTV Stream

GAME 1

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

GAME 2

Time: est. 7:30 p.m. ET

Odds

The betting landscape for this matchup is as intriguing as the on-field action. The Detroit Tigers are expected to be closely matched with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cardinals 8.5u-110

Tigers -1.5 +155

Information regarding spreads, money lines, and over/under for these games will be updated as they become available. Odds found at PickDawgz.

Predictions

This doubleheader will focus on two pitchers seeking redemption. In the first game, Kyle Gibson of the Cardinals will face a Tigers lineup that has been scoring frequently as he tries to improve upon his 4.35 ERA. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty, who has 36 strikeouts this season despite his 4.91 ERA, will take the mound for the Tigers. Given the recent offensive production from both teams, it may be a high-scoring game.

Game two tilts the scales slightly in favor of the Tigers. Their undisclosed pitcher will face Steven Matz, who has had his share of struggles with a 5.55 ERA. Detroit’s bats have connected well lately, hinting at continued trouble for Matz.

More

The Tigers are riding high with players like Riley Greene, who has a knack for hitting long balls in daylight. Keep an eye on the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, who consistently scores in day games against American League teams with winning records. The Tigers’ reputation as leaders in triples and their ability to keep opponents’ batting averages low will face a challenge from the Cardinals, who are determined to improve their 29th ranking in hits and home runs this season.