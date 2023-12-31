RECAP: Motor City Cruise Collapse In Overtime to Capital City Go-Go 124-119

The Motor City Cruise came up short in the closing minutes against Capital City Go-Go.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

In their first matchup of the regular season, the Motor City Cruise came up short against the Capital City Go-Go losing 124-119. This was the Cruise's first loss of the regular season which moved their regular season record to 2-1.

The Cruise struggled in some areas defensively which led to the loss against the Go-Go. Motor City allowed 66 points in the paint from Capital City. They also struggled to limit or keep up with them in fast break scoring allowing 10 points without putting up any of their own in the contest.

There were only five lead changes throughout Saturday's matchup. The Cruise led by as many as ten points in the second quarter. Capital City went on an 11-3 run to respond and catch back up with Motor City.

After keeping pace with the Go-Go through regulation, the Cruise struggled to keep up and triumph in overtime. Motor City only scored two points in the extra minutes of the contest. Capital City scored 7 points to cap off their victory.

Zavier Simpson has kept up his productive play scoring 29 points and 11 assists. Jared Rhoden remains effective as a scorer for the Cruise putting up 22 points. Buddy Boeheim had another sharp-shooting night off the bench scoring 16 points for the Motor City.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Capital City Go-Go By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 54 Go-Go – 66

Assists: Cruise – 27 Go-Go – 22

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 0 Go-Go – 10

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 13/26 Go-Go – 11/34

Zavier Simpson: 29 points, 10-20 FGs, 11 assists

Jared Rhoden: 22 points, 9-18 FGs, 6 rebounds

Buddy Boeheim: 16 points, 6-12 FGs, 3-7 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 14 points, 5-10 FGs, 5 rebounds

Malcolm Cazalon: 11 points, 4-9 FGs, 3-5 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise

The Cruise will return home after the start of 2024 to face the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday at 7 P.M.