Former Detroit Tigers utility man Niko Goodrum is back in the Big Leagues

Niko Goodrum is back!

Detroit Tigers Injury Report: Sawyer Gipson-Long included in latest update

The latest Detroit Tigers Injury Report includes a critical piece of information on pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long.

Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum For Local Visit

Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum, who is the top running back prospect in the draft.
W.G. Brady

Amon-Ra St. Brown will not play with his brother Equanimeous

Lions News Reports

Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother will not be joining forces

If you were anticipating a familial reunion on the Detroit Lions roster, the recent developments might come as a disappointment. Equanimeous St. Brown, formerly a free agent, has decided to take his talents to the New Orleans Saints. This decision comes despite public speculations and hopes that he might join his brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown, in Detroit.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Why it matters: Shifting Dynamics in the Lions’ Receiver Room

The Lions, meanwhile, are still on the hunt for a wide receiver. As it stands, the team’s current receiving corps, including Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Kalif Raymond, along with Amon-Ra, is solid but most expect the Lions to select a No. 3 receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Equanimeous St. Brown joins the New Orleans Saints, foregoing a potential team-up with his brother Amon-Ra on the Detroit Lions.
  2. Amon-Ra had expressed possible team interest in Equanimeous during a podcast.
  3. The Lions continue their search for a wide receiver, having missed out on re-signing Josh Reynolds.
Detroit Lions Host Terrion Arnold Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement

The Bottom Line – An Opportunity Missed But Not a Game Changer

The saga of the St. Brown brothers is a poignant reminder of the what-ifs that often accompany free agency in the NFL. While the missed opportunity to see Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown unite in Detroit is a storyline that would have added a rich layer of intrigue to the Lions’ season, it is by no means a setback for the team. The Detroit Lions’ focus must remain on enhancing their squad holistically, ensuring that each position is optimized for success, irrespective of familial ties. In the grand scheme of things, the team’s success will hinge on strategic acquisitions and the development of existing talent, not merely on potential feel-good storylines.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

