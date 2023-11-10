Red Wings lose in overtime to Canadiens by 3-2 final

Despite the better start, the Detroit Red Wings lose in overtime to the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night

Despite an improved effort from the Detroit Red Wings starting with the opening puck drop on Thursday night, they fell short of securing both available points in the standings. Cole Caufield‘s power-play goal in overtime gave the Canadiens the extra point, while Detroit's earned point kept them tied for 2nd place in the Atlantic Division. However, the downside was their inability to capitalize on numerous power-play opportunities and the consequences of their own penalties.

Game scoring summary

The Red Wings found themselves trailing 1-0 in the 1st period as Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson beat goaltender James Reimer with a blocker-side shot. Detroit managed to level the score with Christian Fischer‘s first goal since joining the team, a goal that withstood a video review. However, Montreal regained the lead with a power-play goal early in the 3rd period courtesy of captain Nick Suzuki.

Detroit once again equalized, thanks to a well-placed shot from J.T. Compher, marking his third goal of the season. Despite a missed opportunity by sniper Alex DeBrincat to secure the game-winner in overtime, Reimer was penalized for holding the stick, leading to the decisive goal from Caufield.

Detroit started well, but couldn't finish

While the Red Wings did get off to a better start, they still weren't able to finish the deal.

“It was better for sure, our start was better,” defenseman Ben Chiarot said. “The last couple of games we've been on our heels in our own zone, kind of scrambling around. Our start was better, which was a good sign. Chasing a game like that, you don't want to play like that every game.

“It's a good sign moving forward. We did a lot of good things. We just have to put the puck in the net and that's on all five guys on the ice to create offense.”

“We just didn't put the puck in the net and let it get to that (in overtime) a four-on-three with a minute 30 (seconds) left,” captain Dylan Larkin said. “It wasn't all negative, we battled back, but that's a game we really wanted. We got one point but it doesn't feel good enough right now.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings earned a point in the standings but succumbed to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime with a final score of 3-2 last night. Although the Red Wings showcased a stronger start compared to previous games, they couldn't clinch the extra point. Dylan Larkin and Ben Chiarot appreciated Detroit's initial performance in the game but expressed disappointment at their inability to capitalize on special teams opportunities.

Bottom Line: On to face Columbus

The Red Wings continue to hold their position in a tie for second place in the Atlantic Division, trailing behind the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, despite a remarkable season with only one regulation loss, suffered a defeat at the hands of Detroit last week.

The Red Wings will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena this Saturday afternoon.