Giovanni Manu Says Detroit Lions Are Switching His Position

According to Giovanni Manu, he won’t be playing tackle for the Lions

In a move that has intrigued many, the Detroit Lions selected Giovanni Manu, a largely under-the-radar offensive tackle from the University of British Columbia, in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Lions traded a 2025 third-round pick to secure Manu, signaling a strong belief in his potential despite his coming from a smaller football program.

Positional Shift for Manu

While Manu’s primary position in college was as a left tackle, the Lions have different plans for him in the NFL. In discussions with the team, Manu has been informed of a significant change in his role—he will be transitioning to the right guard position. This strategic move aligns with the Lions’ broader offensive line strategy and highlights their commitment to solidifying the right side of their line.

Adapting to a New Role

During an interview with TSN, Manu shared his openness to the position change, despite his comfort and familiarity with playing on the left side throughout his collegiate career. The Lions see a valuable opportunity to pair him with Penei Sewell, the team’s outstanding right tackle, potentially creating a formidable duo on the right side of their offensive line.

“They’ve asked me where I feel comfortable playing, and I told them left side. But they’ve opened up to me and told me if I’m willing to play on the right side, because I feel like they want me playing next to Penei Sewell,” Manu explained. He expressed willingness to take on the challenge, acknowledging the adjustment but also the potential to strengthen the team’s blocking and protective capabilities.

Creating a Formidable Duo

Further emphasizing his future role, Manu mentioned on the Donnie and Dhali show that the Lions’ vision involves him playing right guard, a shift from his usual position but one he is prepared to embrace. “I think the goal is he wants me playing on the right side,” Manu said. He also expressed excitement about the prospect of lining up next to Sewell, suggesting that together they could form “the scariest right side in the NFL.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Strategic Draft Pick and Position Change: Giovanni Manu, originally a left tackle from the University of British Columbia, was drafted in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions, who traded up to secure his talents. The Lions plan to transition Manu to right guard, a significant positional shift that aims to leverage his size and athleticism more effectively alongside established right tackle, Penei Sewell. Adaptation to New Role: Despite his collegiate experience on the left side of the line, Manu has expressed openness and readiness to adapt to playing right guard. This move is part of the Lions’ strategy to strengthen their offensive line, particularly on the right side, where Manu’s physical presence and agility could be highly beneficial. Potential Impactful Duo: The Lions envision Manu forming a powerful and intimidating partnership with Penei Sewell on the right side of their offensive line. Manu’s successful adaptation to his new position could create one of the most formidable blocking duos in the NFL, enhancing the team’s overall offensive capabilities.

Bottom Line

Giovanni Manu’s transition from a left tackle at a lesser-known Canadian university to a potentially key player on the Detroit Lions’ offensive line is a testament to the team’s innovative drafting and player development strategies. As Manu prepares for rookie minicamp and the upcoming NFL season, his adaptation to a new position will be a critical storyline to watch, with the potential to significantly impact the effectiveness and dynamics of the Lions’ offensive front.