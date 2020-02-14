Report: Michigan State going all-in to lure top assistant to East Lansing

When it was announced that the Michigan State Spartans were hiring Mel Tucker to be their next head football coach, it did not take long for reports to surface that Tucker would try to bring Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow along for the ride.

Now, the Spartans are reportedly going all-in to lure Marrow to East Lansing as they have come in with a second (and higher) offer.

- Advertisement -

According to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, a decision is expected today, one way or the other.

Source tells KSR that Michigan State has come with a second higher offer to Vince Marrow Decision expected today, one way or the other — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 14, 2020

- Advertisement -

Marrow is heralded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and his ties to Ohio would be perfect if he would land with Michigan State.