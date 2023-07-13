Scott Harris has message for Detroit Tigers with 2 weeks remaining until trade deadline

On Thursday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin the second half of their season, and Scott Harris will be watching the standings closely as the MLB trade deadline approaches. As it stands, the Tigers are 5.5 games out of first place in the American League Central, but if they can get hot over the next two weeks, Harris says it could alter how he approaches the deadline. The trade deadline is set for Aug. 1.

Scott Harris is giving Tigers 2 weeks to change his mind

Earlier this morning, Harris joined the fellas on the Stoney & Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and he admitted that if the Tigers get hot, it will change how he approaches the trade deadline.

“As far as the standings, yes, it’s going to impact our decision. If we get hot out of the break, it’s going to change our approach to the trade deadline. We are going to be responsive to the way the team is playing heading into the deadline and we’re going to try to make the best decisions we can for the organization,” Harris said Thursday on the Stoney & Jansen Show.

The Tigers are getting healthy

Injuries have been a theme for the Tigers over the past couple of seasons, especially when it comes to their starting rotation, and they finally appear to be getting healthy. With Eduardo Rodriguez, Matt Manning, and Tarik Skubal all ready to roll for the second half of the season, not to mention OF Riley Greene also being back, the Tigers have a chance to make a run.

Bottom Line: Talk is Cheap

Yes, the Tigers roster looks much better on paper today than it did just a couple of weeks ago, but for them to change Harris' mind about the trade deadline, they are going to have to win a lot of games over the next two weeks. If they do get hot, and get back into the race in the American League Central, it sure does sound like Harris will make a move to solidify the roster. That being said, if two weeks go by and the Tigers are still a handful of games out of first place, you can expect the team to sell of some players.