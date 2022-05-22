T.J. Lang divulges something good Matt Patricia did for Detroit Lions

“Matt Patricia.”

Just saying (or typing) that name still makes plenty of fans around these parts cringe as Patricia, along with his sidekick Bob Quinn, was arguably the worst thing that ever happened to the Detroit Lions organization.

Over the years, while Patricia was still the Lions’ head coach and after he was finally fired, plenty of his former players came out of the woodwork to talk about how bad he was for the culture in the facility and how he did not treat them with respect.

Whether it was former Lions cornerback Darius Slay, safety Quandre Diggs, or just about any other player who has spoken honestly about their time playing for Patricia, it is pretty obvious that it was a pretty toxic situation in Allen Park during that time.

Though Patricia was awful for the Lions organization, one former Lion did have something good to say about his former head coach.

T.J. Lang defends Matt Patricia on one thing

According to former Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang, there was one thing good that Patricia did for the Lions.

During Episode 33 of the Necessary Roughness podcast with Lang and Jon Jansen, Lang divulged that one thing Patricia did that was good for the Lions was allowing them to practice on real grass rather than on turf.

“Turf for the big guys, like that wears you out man,” Lang explained.

“I actually defended coach Patricia about this because he used to take a lot of (edited out expletive) when Lions went out practicing outside in December and it was 15 degrees out there,” Lang said about his former coach. “People didn’t understand. I’m like, ‘Guys, he does it for the big guys.’ It’s grass and it’s soft. It’s better for your joints to go out there on a Thursday and be on the grass than it is to spend two hours in the indoor on turf because the big buys are going to feel it for a couple of days. That was something that coach Patricia did really well that I defended him for.”

