Michigan Football Targets Top Safety Talent in Transfer Portal

Michigan Football Eyes Top Safety in Transfer Portal

In a significant move for their secondary lineup, the Michigan football team has expressed interest in former Texas A&M safety, Jacoby Mathews. The team’s pursuit of the highly-regarded defensive back comes as one of several efforts by top collegiate programs to snag Mathews following his entry into the transfer portal.

The battle for the five-star recruit’s commitment has heated up, as Michigan, along with heavyweight contenders such as Ohio State and Penn State, has reached out to Mathews, who has showcased impressive skills and tallied remarkable stats during his tenure with the Aggies.

Mathews Could Strengthen Defense and Fill Crucial Gap

Highly sought after in the transfer marketplace, Mathews has been a linchpin in Texas A&M’s defense, starting nine games and racking up season-highs in tackles and sacks. Michigan’s chase for Mathews isn’t just about bolstering their backfield — it’s a strategic move to fill a gap left by injured Rod Moore. Given his SEC-proven talent, Mathews would be a valuable addition not just for his on-field prowess but also for the experience he would bring to the Wolverines’ squad.

Jacoby Mathews entered the transfer portal after two seasons with Texas A&M.

In addition to Michigan, teams such as Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, and Colorado have shown interest in Mathews.

During his sophomore year, Mathews started in nine games and played in eleven, totaling 42 tackles and 1 interception.

Jacoby Mathews Totaled 67 tackles, 1 interception (INT), and 7 pass deflections (PD) over two years at Texas A&M.

In the 2023 season, Mathews’ performance peaked with eight tackles and half a sack against LSU.

Michigan Football In The Hunt

"Former Texas A&M Safety Jacoby Mathews has heard from these 12 Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports. The Former 5-Star Recruit totaled 67 Tackles, 1 INT, & 7 PD in his 2 years with the Aggies." – Tweet from Hayes Fawcett.

Former Texas A&M Safety Jacoby Mathews has heard from these 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The Former 5-Star Recruit totaled 67 Tackles, 1 INT, & 7 PD in his 2 years with the Aggies



Is the Top Available Safety in the Portal (per On3… pic.twitter.com/Bjp6mh8ocp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 2, 2024

The Michigan Wolverines are showing strong interest in former Texas A&M safety Jacoby Mathews. Mathews has also garnered attention from other top programs, indicating a fierce battle for his commitment. If acquired by Michigan, Mathews would be expected to fill a crucial role in the secondary, especially amid existing injuries.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

As Mathews contemplates his next collegiate stop, the Wolverines are hopeful that their program will be his choice. Michigan’s pursuit is by no means a guaranteed win, as competition is stiff, and Mathews’ decision will hinge on multiple factors, including potential playing time and the program’s direction.