Texas Rangers announcer replicates Rod Allen's 'Second Deck' call [Video]

By Arnold Powell
ViaTwitter Video: Jacquelyn Dahl

Whether you loved him or hated him, former Detroit Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit color commentator Rod Allen once had what will always be one of the most hilarious calls in baseball history.

The call came following a James McCann home run that traveled to the second deck in Minnesota against the Twins.

The problem is, as I am sure you remember, is that Rod Allen did not say “second deck” when describing where the ball went. Well, he may have meant to say it, but those are not the words that came out of his mouth.

Click here if you want to hear that call one more time.

On Sunday, Texas Rangers play-by-play man Dave Raymond nearly replicated Allen’s call while describing a home run off the bat of Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies.

Check it out.

Nothing will ever be as good as the original but this call is not far behind!

Arnold Powell

