The Athletic reveals LSU’s offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly

According to a report from The Athletic, LSU’s offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is a 10-year deal that will take him north of $100 million with incentives.

LSU's offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is a 10-year deal that will take him north of $100 million with incentives, sources tell @BrodyAMiller and me. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021

According to a report from The Athletic, Brian Kelly is expected to leave Notre Dame to become the next head coach at LSU.

#LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, sources confirm to @TheAthletic, as we reported LSU was going for. Kelly was one of the first people LSU contacted. A month later, it's happening. One of the winningest coaches in college football is coming to Baton Rouge — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 30, 2021