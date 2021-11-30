The Athletic reveals LSU’s offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly

According to a report from The Athletic, LSU’s offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is a 10-year deal that will take him north of $100 million with incentives.

According to a report from The Athletic, Brian Kelly is expected to leave Notre Dame to become the next head coach at LSU.

