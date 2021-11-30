The Athletic reveals LSU’s offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly

UPDATE:
According to a report from The Athletic, LSU’s offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is a 10-year deal that will take him north of $100 million with incentives.
LSU's offer to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is a 10-year deal that will take him north of $100 million with incentives, sources tell @BrodyAMiller and me.
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 30, 2021
PREVIOUS REPORT:
Here ya go!
According to a report from The Athletic, Brian Kelly is expected to leave Notre Dame to become the next head coach at LSU.
Nation, do you think Kelly can win a Natty at LSU? Who replaces him at ND?
#LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, sources confirm to @TheAthletic, as we reported LSU was going for.
Kelly was one of the first people LSU contacted. A month later, it's happening.
One of the winningest coaches in college football is coming to Baton Rouge
— Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 30, 2021