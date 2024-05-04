fb
W.G. Brady

A.J. Hinch Does Not Mince Words Regarding Spencer Torkelson

Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Does Not Mince Words

In a bold move by Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Spencer Torkelson has been shifted down to the seventh spot in the batting order for Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees. This decision comes amid a season where Torkelson has struggled to replicate his previous year’s performance of 31 home runs and 94 RBIs. The change is part of Hinch’s ongoing strategy to reignite the first baseman’s productivity.

A.J. Hinch Makes Himself Very Clear About Spencer Torkelson

Hinch has explored multiple strategies to help Torkelson find his form, including giving him days off and assigning him as the designated hitter, gradually moving him down from fifth to sixth, and now seventh in the lineup. Hinch expressed his intentions clearly, stating, “You see him steadily moving down in the order. And the next step is next to me. We’re trying to keep supporting him because he’s a good player. But he’s not in a good spot right now. Today could be the first day of better times.”

Continued Slump and Managerial Support

Despite these efforts, Spencer Torkelson’s struggles persisted into Sunday’s game where he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, contributing to a 5-3 loss to the Yankees. Reflecting on Torkelson’s situation, Hinch shared, “If anybody goes through it this way and is not frustrated, then they don’t have a pulse. This has been a tough time for him. We know it. We’re supporting him. He’s got to fight his way out of it, and he will.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Strategic Lineup Changes: Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has moved Spencer Torkelson down to the seventh spot in the batting order in an effort to help him regain his form after struggling throughout the season.
  2. Ongoing Struggles: Despite various supportive strategies by Hinch, including mental health days and changes in batting order, Torkelson continues to struggle, exemplified by his performance against the New York Yankees where he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.
  3. Managerial Support: A.J. Hinch remains supportive of Torkelson, emphasizing the importance of supporting him through tough times and expressing confidence that Torkelson will eventually fight his way out of his current slump.

Bottom Line

The Tigers and Hinch are clearly committed to supporting Torkelson through this rough patch, believing in his ability to bounce back. The decision to move him down the order is a part of a broader strategy aimed at helping him regain confidence and form without the immediate pressure of being a top-lineup hitter. As the season progresses, it will be crucial to see if these adjustments pay dividends in reigniting Torkelson’s potential.

W.G. Brady
