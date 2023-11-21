Week 12 NFC Playoff Picture: Detroit Lions continue to sit pretty

The Detroit Lions‘ victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 has cemented their place at the top of the NFC North, underscoring the team's exceptional performance this season. This win, coupled with the Minnesota Vikings‘ loss to the Denver Broncos, has significantly widened the gap between the Lions and their closest division rivals. Holding a 2.5-game lead over the Vikings and with both head-to-head games still to play, the Lions are in a dominant position in the division. Their current standing at 8-2 not only reflects their success but also the potential for further advancements in the upcoming weeks.

The Big Picture: Sitting Pretty in the NFC Playoff Race

The Lions' current position in the NFC playoff picture is not just a reflection of their win-loss record but also a testament to their consistency and resilience. While other top NFC teams like the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers continue to win, the Lions' performance keeps them in contention for the coveted No. 2 seed. The strength and depth of the NFC this season make the Lions' current standing all the more impressive. They have successfully navigated a challenging schedule and emerged as a strong contender in a highly competitive conference.

Division Leaders (through Week 11)

Philadelphia Eagles: 9-1 Detroit Lions: 8-2 San Francisco 49ers: 7-3 New Orleans Saints: 5-5

Wild Card Standings (through Week 11)

Dallas Cowboys: 7-3 Seattle Seahawks: 6-4 Minnesota Vikings: 6-5 Green Bay Packers: 4-6 Los Angeles Rams: 4-6 Atlanta Falcons: 4-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-6 Washington Commanders: 4-7 New York Giants; 3-8 Chicago Bears 3-7 Arizona Cardinals: 2-9 Carolina Panthers: 1-9

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions maintain their No. 2 seed in the NFC after a crucial win against the Bears and a Vikings' loss. The Lions' 8-2 record gives them a comfortable lead in the NFC North and a strong standing in the NFC playoff picture. Despite other top NFC teams winning, the Lions control their destiny with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

Bottom Line – Lions' Prowess Sets Stage for Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have demonstrated remarkable prowess throughout this season, and their place in the NFC playoff picture is well-deserved. With their commanding lead in the NFC North and a significant buffer from teams outside the playoff frame, the Lions have set themselves up for a successful run in the postseason. As they control their destiny both in the division and for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Lions' focus will be on maintaining their momentum and capitalizing on their current position. With seven weeks left in the regular season, the Lions are not just hopeful but confidently marching towards a promising playoff berth.