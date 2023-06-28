We are just a month away from the start of the Detroit Lions training camp for the 2023 season, which means it will not be long before the camp battles begin. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press recently released his pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction, and he included CB Starling Thomas V as the only Undrafted Rookie Free Agent will make the cut.

1 UDFA makes Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction by Dave Birkett

Birkett recently released his pre-training camp Detroit Lions 53-man roster, and he believes that Starling Thomas V, who was signed as a UDFA following the 2023 NFL Draft, will end up making the team.

“Similar to the situation at linebacker, the Lions have a very defined group competing for starting jobs and several backups who project to play key roles on special teams. Branch and Gardner-Johnson are slot cornerbacks who will play safety in base defense, and Melifonwu and Smith have similar position flexibility (though their primary contributions will come in the kicking game if they make the roster). I put Thomas on my roster as an UDFA based on the feedback coming from Allen Park, and I feel more confident about his chances of sticking than some others on this list.”

Bottom Line: Could more than one UDFA make the cut?

I agree with Birkett that Starling Thomas V could make the Lions 53-man roster out of training camp, but could another UDFA make the final cut? I believe that RB Mohamed Ibrahim out of Minnesota also has a solid chance of making the team, but he will have to beat out Craig Reynolds.