On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers officially introduced Javier Báez as their new shortstop and though some fans are disappointed that Carlos Correa will not be wearing the Old English D, there is plenty to be excited about as Báez is quite the player.

To help get you excited, here are the 10 longest home runs of Báez’s career.

Would you like to watch the 10 longest home runs of Javier Báez’s career? pic.twitter.com/zgO0SaGAeb — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) December 2, 2021