Jared Goff Gives Latest On Contract Talks With Detroit Lions

Jared Goff spoke to the media on Tuesday

As the Detroit Lions reflect on a stellar 2023 season that saw them clinch the NFC North with a 12-5 record and advance to the NFC Championship Game, attention now turns to the future of their standout quarterback, Jared Goff. Following a season where he showcased top-tier quarterback play, Goff is entering the final year of his existing contract, with negotiations for a significant extension underway.

Contract Extension Discussions Underway

Jared Goff, who has become a pivotal figure in the Lions’ recent success, addressed the media at Allen Park about his contract situation. He confirmed that discussions about an extension are ongoing, though he emphasized that he doesn’t have direct control over the negotiations. “It’s been amazing. I love it here,” Goff expressed, signaling his desire to remain with the team. He added, “I want to be in Detroit for the long-term,” reflecting his commitment to the franchise and the city.

#Lions QB Jared Goff says there's been discussions with his contract extension, but he's not in control of that. "It's been amazing. I love it here," Goff said. Says he wants to be in Detroit for the long-term. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 16, 2024

Potential Mega-Extension on the Horizon

The buzz around the league and among Lions fans is that Jared Goff could be looking at a lucrative deal, potentially earning him between $45-50 million per season. Such a contract would not only reflect his significant contributions to the team’s success but also solidify his role as a cornerstone of the franchise as they look to build on their recent playoff run.

The Bottom Line

Jared Goff’s remarks reveal a mutual interest between him and the Detroit Lions to continue their partnership. With Goff at the helm, the Lions have transformed into serious contenders, and securing his leadership with a long-term contract could be crucial for the team’s aspirations. As contract talks progress, both Goff and the Lions appear optimistic about reaching an agreement that will keep the star quarterback in Detroit for many seasons to come. Fans and team management alike are hopeful that these discussions will soon result in a deal that cements Goff’s place as a key player in the Lions’ pursuit of an elusive Super Bowl title.