3 Wide Receivers Detroit Lions Could Target In Mid Rounds of NFL Draft

First on Jeremiah’s list is Ja’Lynn Polk from the University of Washington. Known for his physicality and toughness, Polk brings a robust presence to the field that goes beyond catching passes. His ability to engage physically with defenders and his prowess in contested situations make him an attractive option for a Detroit Lions team looking to add durability and reliability to their wide receiver lineup. Polk’s solid performance throughout his college career, coupled with his physical attributes, makes him a potential key player who could develop into a dependable target for Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The third prospect Jeremiah highlighted is Luke McCaffrey, a player with a less conventional path to the wide receiver position but with undeniable talent. The brother of NFL star Christian McCaffrey, Luke has shown significant growth since switching to receiver, culminating in a standout performance at the Senior Bowl. Despite being relatively new to the position, his athletic background and natural playmaking ability have made him a wildcard in this draft class. McCaffrey’s potential for growth and his knack for making plays in big moments could make him a valuable asset for the Lions as they build a dynamic and versatile offensive unit.

Another intriguing mid-round prospect is Brendan Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice. Growing up in the shadow of perhaps the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, Brendan has carved out his own path with a strong college career that showcased his ability to make plays in critical moments. His route running and hands are not quite that of his father’s, but it’s his ability to create after the catch that makes him a particularly compelling prospect for the Lions. Brendan’s lineage and learned skills from his Hall of Fame father provide him with a unique foundation that could translate well in the NFL.