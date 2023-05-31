2023 Detroit Lions defense to take trash-talking to new level

Trash-talking has become a common occurrence in competitive sports at almost every level, and it certainly holds tangible benefits on the field or on the court. The 2023 Detroit Lions‘ defense is set to bring a new level of confidence and swagger in the 2023 season, with the addition of defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson's intense practice style, coupled with his trash-talking prowess, has already made an impact during team activities. The enthusiasm has spread to other players, such as safety Tracy Walker and defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who see Gardner-Johnson's presence as a catalyst for a more energetic and impactful defense. While the Lions' defense must prove itself on the field, the team is determined to build on their improved performance from the previous season and make strides toward success.

2023 Detroit Lions Defense: Unleashing Confidence and Unity

Following a recent practice, Gardner-Johnson spoke to reporters and he talked about bringing the intensity and talking some trash.

“People heard me today, and I’ma tell you why,” Gardner-Johnson said. “It’s more so bringing in intensity. What you’re going to see in the game is what you’re going to see 24/7 at practice. I practice how I play. So if I can’t go out there and do my stuff and be me and get under guys’ skin, I don’t think I’d be at my best.”

Bottom Line – A Bold Defense Ready to Roar

The 2023 Detroit Lions' defense is gearing up to bring a new level of intensity and trash-talking to the field. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson leading the charge, the team aims to disrupt opponents' focus and display unwavering confidence. While talk is cheap, the Lions are determined to back up their words with improved on-field performance and a commitment to aggressive, smart, and tough football. As the season approaches, the Lions' defense is poised to make its mark and prove that their trash-talking mentality can elevate their game to new heights.