2023 Detroit Lions depth chart: Unofficial depth chart for Preseason Week 1

This coming Friday, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2023 preseason schedule when they host the New York Giants at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions released their first unofficial depth chart for the upcoming season, and there are not too many surprises.

2023 Detroit Lions depth chart

Here is the Lions' first unofficial depth chart for the 2023 season, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News:

Depth Chart Observations

Here are some notable observations from the Lions' first unofficial depth chart, which was put together by the Lions' PR staff.

Teddy Bridgewater is not yet listed. This is no surprise as he has not officially signed with the team. He is expected to join the team sometime this week, but he will not play until the Lions' Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars.

Bottom Line: Not Official But Not Bad

Though this unofficial 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart was not put together by the Lions' coaching staff, it seems pretty accurate based on the reports that have come out of camp thus far. With that being said, the Lions have not even played in their first preseason game yet, so there is still plenty of time for things to change, and you can bet they will.