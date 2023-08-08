Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

2023 Detroit Lions depth chart: Unofficial depth chart for Preseason Week 1

By W.G. Brady
22
0

This coming Friday, the Detroit Lions will open up their 2023 preseason schedule when they host the New York Giants at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions released their first unofficial depth chart for the upcoming season, and there are not too many surprises.

2023 Detroit Lions free agency Ross Pierschbacher Cameron Sutton Michael Badgley BJ Thompson Brian Branch Saivion Smith Sid Wagner Jahmyr Gibbs 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFL Draft Colby Sorsdal Dylan Drummond Craig Reynolds Pro Football Focus C.J. Gardner-Johnson Buddy Parker Oday Aboushi 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart

2023 Detroit Lions depth chart

Here is the Lions' first unofficial depth chart for the 2023 season, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News:

Detroit Lions depth chart

Depth Chart Observations

Here are some notable observations from the Lions' first unofficial depth chart, which was put together by the Lions' PR staff.

  • Teddy Bridgewater is not yet listed. This is no surprise as he has not officially signed with the team. He is expected to join the team sometime this week, but he will not play until the Lions' Preseason Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars.
  • Jameson Williams is listed behind Marvin Jones Jr.
  • Emmanuel Moseley, who has not yet practiced, is buried on the depth chart
  • Charles Harris is listed as the starting DE opposite Aidan Hutchinson
  • Riley Patterson is listed as the Lions' kicker
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai is listed as the starting RG over Graham Glasgow

Bottom Line: Not Official But Not Bad

Though this unofficial 2023 Detroit Lions depth chart was not put together by the Lions' coaching staff, it seems pretty accurate based on the reports that have come out of camp thus far. With that being said, the Lions have not even played in their first preseason game yet, so there is still plenty of time for things to change, and you can bet they will.

Previous article
A.J. Hinch: ‘Bad morale day from the get-go’ Sinks Tigers vs. Twins.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Tigers NotesTeddy Jackson -

A.J. Hinch: ‘Bad morale day from the get-go’ Sinks Tigers vs. Twins.

A.J. Hinch didn't mince words about the "bind" the Tigers were put in due to bad pitching against the Twins in series opening loss.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.