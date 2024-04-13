Dylan Larkin buries HUGE overtime goal for Red Wings [Video]

Dylan Larkin buries the overtime-winning goal for the Red Wings, who live to fight another day!

It’s often said that your top players must step up when it counts the most, and tonight, that proved true for the Detroit Red Wings against their division rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Facing a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Red Wings rallied after squandering a 4-1 lead, with Dylan Larkin delivering the overtime winner on the power play.

Red Wings were scoreboard-watching

There was significant scoreboard watching tonight, as the Red Wings are relying on help from other teams to bolster their playoff chances. Unfortunately, both the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers secured victories, placing Detroit in a must-win scenario.

Dylan Larkin is the hero once again

The Red Wings rebounded from losing their 4-1 lead over the Leafs thanks to getting a power play late in regulation that carried over into overtime. And it was Larkin burying a centering pass into the Toronto net, guaranteeing the Red Wings another point and keeping their postseason hopes alive.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line: The Red Wings remain alive

Detroit showed tremendous character by refusing to lay down and die after they lost their 4-1 lead over the Leafs, and it was Larkin who once again came through in the clutch.

Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena is another huge chance for the Red Wings to make it possible for them to qualify for the playoffs.