Amon-Ra St. Brown will not play with his brother Equanimeous

Amon-Ra St. Brown won't play with or against his brother during the upcoming regular season.

Former Detroit Tigers utility man Niko Goodrum is back in the Big Leagues

Niko Goodrum is back!

Detroit Tigers Injury Report: Sawyer Gipson-Long included in latest update

The latest Detroit Tigers Injury Report includes a critical piece of information on pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long.
Dylan Larkin buries HUGE overtime goal for Red Wings [Video]

Dylan Larkin buries the overtime-winning goal for the Red Wings, who live to fight another day!

It’s often said that your top players must step up when it counts the most, and tonight, that proved true for the Detroit Red Wings against their division rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Facing a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Red Wings rallied after squandering a 4-1 lead, with Dylan Larkin delivering the overtime winner on the power play.

Red Wings were scoreboard-watching

There was significant scoreboard watching tonight, as the Red Wings are relying on help from other teams to bolster their playoff chances. Unfortunately, both the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers secured victories, placing Detroit in a must-win scenario.

Dylan Larkin is the hero once again

The Red Wings rebounded from losing their 4-1 lead over the Leafs thanks to getting a power play late in regulation that carried over into overtime. And it was Larkin burying a centering pass into the Toronto net, guaranteeing the Red Wings another point and keeping their postseason hopes alive.

Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Red Wings picked up a valuable pair of points with their overtime win over the Maple Leafs tonight
  2. Dylan Larkin scored the overtime game-winning goal, guaranteeing that the Red Wings remain alive in the postseason chance
  3. Detroit rebounded from blowing a 4-1 lead thanks to Larkin’s overtime heroics

Bottom Line: The Red Wings remain alive

Detroit showed tremendous character by refusing to lay down and die after they lost their 4-1 lead over the Leafs, and it was Larkin who once again came through in the clutch.

Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena is another huge chance for the Red Wings to make it possible for them to qualify for the playoffs.

Derek Lalonde explains how Alex DeBrincat can produce more

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde explains how the slumping Alex DeBrincat can find the scoresheet more often.
Detroit Lions trade up, land next Maxx Crosby in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

This Detroit Lions trade up could result in one of the most-feared defensive lines in the NFL.
Joe Veleno apologizes to Bowen Byram after Fight Night at LCA

Joe Veleno apologizes after dropping the gloves for the 1st time in his NHL career!
Derek Lalonde confirms grim injury for Andrew Copp after costly loss

Derek Lalonde confirms a worrisome injury to forward Andrew Copp that somehow went uncalled by the referees.
George Washington III Chooses to Stay at Michigan: A Boost for Wolverines Basketball

George Washington III Chooses to Stay at Michigan rather than transfer to another program.
