2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Detroit Lions Take Hit Following Loss to Packers

Thanksgiving Day, a time for gratitude and celebration, turned out to be less than joyful for Detroit Lions fans. In a display that left much to be desired, the Lions faltered at Ford Field, succumbing to a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. This unexpected turn of events nudged the Lions down to the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoff standings. Now, as we edge closer to Week 13 of the 2023 NFL regular season, it presents an ideal opportunity to delve into the latest NFL Power Rankings and examine where the Lions stand.

What are the NFL Power Rankings for Week 13?

“Jared Goff is floundering. Goff is an excellent passer, but he cannot necessarily overcome a poor environment. He does a good job operating around the pocket and avoiding pressure, but he does not possess the ability to create. He’s turning the ball over too much, and those turnovers were a significant reason why Detroit lost again on Thanksgiving.”

ESPN: No. 7

The numbers tell a tale of two teams. For the second year in a row, the Lions' offense is among the best in the league, averaging the second-most yards per game (405.5), while the defense ranks among the bottom — despite showing flashes of their potential. The Lions excel offensively with a plethora of options to score from rushing to passing, while the defense lacks in the secondary and pass rush, notably against mobile quarterbacks. The Lions are allowing their opponents to score a touchdown in the red zone 68.6% of the time — the third-worst mark in the league. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp has the Lions performing among the best in that department with his coaching creativity. The Lions, who sit atop the NFC North, can still get better.

The Athletic: No. 7

“Even Jared Goff’s most ardent fans get nervous this time of year, and Goff wasn’t great Thursday against the Packers. Still, in an off game, he produced 332 yards, two touchdowns and a 103.6 passer rating. The Lions play the Saints, Bears, Broncos and Vikings (twice) down the stretch. If Detroit can get home-field advantage, it can make a run with this offense, which ranks second in the league in yardage (405.5).”

USA Today: No. 7

They've surrendered nearly 100 points and more than 1,100 yards in the three games since their Week 9 bye. Hopefully Detroit's D found the necessary adjustments in the post-Thanksgiving mini-bye as the team prepares to hit the road four of the next five weeks.