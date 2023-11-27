Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 13 NFC Playoff Picture: Detroit Lions slip after loss to Packers

The Week 13 NFC Playoff Picture has changed following the Detroit Lions loss to the Packers.

The Detroit Lions faced a setback following their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Yet, thanks to the Chicago Bears defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Lions still have a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North. Sitting at 8-3, the Lions have slipped behind the San Francisco 49ers to the No. 3 position in the NFC Playoff standings.

NFC Playoff Picture

Here is what the NFC Playoff picture looks like through Week 12 of the 2023 season.

Division Leaders (Through Week 12)

  1. Philadelphia Eagles: 10-1
  2. San Francisco 49ers: 8-3
  3. Detroit Lions: 8-3
  4. Atlanta Falcons: 5-6

Wild Card Standings (Through Week 12)

  1. Dallas Cowboys: 8-3
  2. Seattle Seahawks: 6-5
  3. Minnesota Vikings: 6-6
  4. Green Bay Packers: 5-6
  5. Los Angeles Rams: 5-6
  6. New Orleans Saints: 5-6
  7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-7
  8. New York Giants: 4-8
  9. Chicago Bears 4-8
  10. Washington Commanders: 4-8
  11. Arizona Cardinals: 2-10
  12. Carolina Panthers: 1-10
TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Setback for Detroit Lions: The Lions' Week 12 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers has dropped them to 8-3.
  2. Lead Over Vikings: Yet, thanks to the Chicago Bears defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, the Lions still have a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North.
  3. Current NFC Playoff Standings: Despite the setback, the Lions hold a strong position in the NFC Playoff picture, currently ranking third with an 8-3 record, behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Bottom Line: Just WIN!

The NFC Playoff landscape is shaping up to be highly competitive, with the Detroit Lions still in a strong position despite their recent loss. Maintaining their standing in the top tier of the NFC will require resilience and strategic gameplay in the upcoming weeks, especially with other teams like the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys also vying for the top seeds in the NFC.

