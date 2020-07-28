5-Star center Enoch Boakye picks Michigan State

Tom Izzo’s heater continues as he picks up his second five-star commit in the class of 2022.

Breaking: Five-star sophomore Enoch Boakye commits to Michigan State, he told @Stockrisers . He talks his decision, Tom Izzo flying to Canada to recruit for the first time in 20 years.

Joining No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates will be 6’10 Mississauga, Ontario center Enoch Boakye.

During his announcement, Boakye stated, “My goal day one is to come in and win a national championship.”

Boakye is ranked No. 18 in the class of 2022 by 247. Here’s a recent evaluation that 247 recruiting analyst Josh Gershon gave Boakye:

Talented center with an extremely high upside. Impressive frame with wide shoulders and long arms to go with pretty good hands for a young post. Has legitimate body control and ball skills for the position; can grab rebound and start break. Plus athlete and force around the basket due to sheer size and motor. Could improve his post moves and touch. Has upside as rim protector. Floor is college starter but has easy NBA upside.