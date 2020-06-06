6 Detroit Red Wings who probably will not be back for 2020-2021 season

The Detroit Red Wings 2019-2020 season, due to COVID-19, is in the books and it was one we would all rather forget as soon as possible.

Not only did the Red Wings fail to contend for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but they the worst record in the NHL…by far.

In regards to looking towards the 2020-2021 season, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will have some important decisions to make regarding his roster.

Here are the six players that Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press believes will likely be gone.

F Justin Abdelkader

The evidence: He’s signed at a $4.25 million cap hit through 2022-23, making a buyout prohibitive (six years at annual cap hits ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million). Given his decline (22 points in 122 games the past two seasons, no points since Oct. 23), the most likely scenario is Abdelkader is waived and demoted.

The 33-year-old would still draw his NHL salary, but the Wings would gain a little north of $1 million in cap relief — plus a roster spot, maybe one Evgeny Svechnikov could claim.

The verdict: Gone (from the roster, not the payroll).

D Trevor Daley

The evidence: Veteran struggled with health and performance.

D Jonathan Ericsson

The evidence: The 12-year veteran has struggled with health and performance.

The verdict: Gone.

D Cody Goloubef

The evidence: Claimed off waivers Feb. 21; he played two games, then was a healthy scratch. Unrestricted free agent coming off $800,000 contract.

The verdict: Gone.

G Jimmy Howard

The evidence: The 11-year veteran and two-time All-Star finished with his career-worst season, going 2-23-2 with a 4.20 goals-against average (worst in the NHL among goalies who have played at least 15 games) and a .882 save percentage.

The 36-year-old hasn’t won a game since Oct. 29, and was pulled his last two starts. He’s got a good sense of humor, and maybe can find a post-career gig in broadcasting.

The verdict: Gone.

F Brendan Perlini

The evidence: Acquired via trade in October, the Wings hoped the former first-round pick (12th overall, 2014) would take advantage of top-six minutes and power-play time, but Perlini managed just four points in 40 games. He’s restricted coming off a deal making $874,125, so tending him a qualifying offer would be cheap, but he has been a disappointment.

The verdict: Most likely gone.

Nation, do you agree with St. James’ analysis?