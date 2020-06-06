41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...

6 Detroit Red Wings who probably will not be back for 2020-2021 season

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

The Detroit Red Wings 2019-2020 season, due to COVID-19, is in the books and it was one we would all rather forget as soon as possible.

Not only did the Red Wings fail to contend for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs but they the worst record in the NHL…by far.

In regards to looking towards the 2020-2021 season, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will have some important decisions to make regarding his roster.

Here are the six players that Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press believes will likely be gone.

F Justin Abdelkader

The evidence: He’s signed at a $4.25 million cap hit through 2022-23, making a buyout prohibitive (six years at annual cap hits ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million). Given his decline (22 points in 122 games the past two seasons, no points since Oct. 23), the most likely scenario is Abdelkader is waived and demoted.

The 33-year-old would still draw his NHL salary, but the Wings would gain a little north of $1 million in cap relief — plus a roster spot, maybe one Evgeny Svechnikov could claim.

The verdict: Gone (from the roster, not the payroll).

D Trevor Daley

The evidence: Veteran struggled with health and performance.

D Jonathan Ericsson

The evidence: The 12-year veteran has struggled with health and performance.

The verdict: Gone.

D Cody Goloubef

The evidence: Claimed off waivers Feb. 21; he played two games, then was a healthy scratch. Unrestricted free agent coming off $800,000 contract.

The verdict: Gone.

G Jimmy Howard

The evidence: The 11-year veteran and two-time All-Star finished with his career-worst season, going 2-23-2 with a 4.20 goals-against average (worst in the NHL among goalies who have played at least 15 games) and a .882 save percentage.

The 36-year-old hasn’t won a game since Oct. 29, and was pulled his last two starts. He’s got a good sense of humor, and maybe can find a post-career gig in broadcasting.

The verdict: Gone.

F Brendan Perlini

The evidence: Acquired via trade in October, the Wings hoped the former first-round pick (12th overall, 2014) would take advantage of top-six minutes and power-play time, but Perlini managed just four points in 40 games. He’s restricted coming off a deal making $874,125, so tending him a qualifying offer would be cheap, but he has been a disappointment.

The verdict: Most likely gone.

Nation, do you agree with St. James’ analysis?

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

5 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Arnold Powell - 0
One of Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

6 Detroit Red Wings who probably will not be back for 2020-2021 season

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Red Wings 2019-2020 season, due to COVID-19, is in the books and it was one we would all rather forget as soon...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan recruit Alex VanSumeren gets offer from Alabama

Michael Whitaker - 0
Though defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has been verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines since December of 2019, he's still receiving scholarship offers. The latest has...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees responds to President Trumps support tweet

Arnold Powell - 0
In case you have been in a hole, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees made some insensitive comments the other day which has NFL...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

5 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Arnold Powell - 0
One of Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Newly signed defenseman Albert Johansson has a message for Red Wings

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was active today, signing 2019 Draft selection (2nd round, 60th overall) Albert Johansson to a three-year entry...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert scores on penalty shot (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
In honor of the late, legendary Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert, we'll throw it back to one of the cooler moments that doesn't...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman mocks Tie Domi after he gets his butt whooped by Bob Probert [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
In their first head-to-head fight, Tie Domi of the New York Rangers and Bob Probert of the Detroit Red Wings went toe-to-toe in what...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.