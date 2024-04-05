fb
W.G. Brady

Tarik Skubal still ‘Very confident’ despite underwhelming Opening Day start vs. Athletics

Tigers News Reports

Tarik Skubal was not at his best against Opening Day

Heading into the 2024 season, one of my bold predictions was that Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal would clinch the American League Cy Young award. On Opening Day, the Tigers hosted the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. Although Skubal’s performance may not have bolstered his Cy Young prospects (6.1 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 Ks), the Tigers managed to secure a 5-4 victory, improving their season record to 6-1.

Tarik Skubal

Skubal’s Reflections

Following the game, Skubal reflected on his performance, emphasizing the importance of winning close games.

“The fact that we’re winning the close games is huge,” he said. “Preferably, you want to win by five, six, however many runs, but it doesn’t matter. If we win by one, that’s the game. We just have to outscore them by one, and we’re doing it.

Despite not being at his best, Skubal made it clear that his is very confident in himself.

“I’m very confident,” Skubal said. “Results aside, I’m very confident in myself. The statline, I don’t think, shows everything, so I’m very confident in myself and the way I’ve been throwing the ball.”

“I felt like I just lost a little bit of command later in the start,” Skubal said. “I lost some velocity from the fastball, and that’s what happens. You got to throw heaters, but you’re getting behind a lot, and that’s something I don’t like doing.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Tarik Skubal remains confident in his abilities despite a less-than-ideal stat line in his Opening Day start against the Oakland Athletics.
  2. The Detroit Tigers secured a 5-4 victory in the game, improving their early season record to 6-1.
  3. Skubal acknowledged a loss of command and velocity later in the start but emphasized the importance of winning close games.
Detroit Tigers to unveil Detroit Tigers Spring Training Roster Detroit Tigers acquire Blake Dickerson Reese Olson Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers home run celebration

The Bottom Line

Despite the challenges faced in his Opening Day start, Skubal’s confidence remains unshaken. He expressed strong belief in his abilities.

“Results aside, I’m very confident in myself. The statline, I don’t think, shows everything, so I’m very confident in myself and the way I’ve been throwing the ball.”

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how he continues to perform and whether he can keep his Cy Young aspirations alive.

