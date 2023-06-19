97.1 The Ticket suggests Detroit Pistons are a good fit for Draymond Green

The Detroit Pistons have already made a major move this offseason by hiring former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and signing him to a massive new contract. But should they also be in the market for another well-known talent, specifically former Michigan State Spartan and multiple NBA champion Draymond Green?

Draymond Green is heading for free agency

Green, who has won multiple NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors after he played at Michigan State University, has declined his $27.5 million player option for next season and will become an unrestricted free agent. He averaged 8.5 points per game last season, along with 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists, while shooting 52.7% from the field.

97.1 The Ticket suggested that Green could be a good fit for Detroit

During today's episode of “The Karsch and Anderson Show” on 97.1 The Ticket, Scott “The Gator” Anderson said that Green could be a “perfect” fit for Detroit – but that there are also issues that could come with it.

“He could be perfect for a team that’s trying to get started because this is a guy who can lead by example and who plays defense,” Anderson said. “It’s not a foreign word to him. He's more than willing to do it. He’s not going to fill up the stat sheet, it’s not what he’s there for. He’s there for all the intangible stuff that all good teams need to have.

“But, does he take things too far to the point that it’s just not going to work? Because he has a reputation around the league: he’s a technical waiting to happen.”

For Doug Karsch, he has “been begging for the Pistons to get a veteran that knows how to win, but I think he’s more likely to end up in LA, Phoenix or Miami.”

Green's reputation hasn't always been the best

If you're a fan of the NBA and have followed Green's career, you know that he's a fierce defender and has an edge to his game that is almost reminiscent of the Bad Boys Pistons era.

However, his issues with getting along with teammates like Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole are well documented. He's also gotten into hot water with NBA officials plenty of times, earning a total of 163 technical fouls, 17 ejections, and four suspensions during his career.

Wrapping It Up: Would Green be a good acquisition for Detroit?

With Williams in tow now, the Pistons could use a veteran talent to help mentor the mostly young roster that has been assembled by GM Troy Weaver.

Just how much would you like to see a local product who has his number hanging from the rafters at Breslin Center come to the Pistons, and would his issues be worth putting up with?