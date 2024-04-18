Top 3 Detroit Red Wings Storylines From 2023-24

Fans will look back fondly at the top 3 Detroit Red Wings storylines from the recently completed 2023-24 season.
As the offseason descends upon the Detroit Red Wings following their agonizingly close miss at ending their Stanley Cup Playoff drought, there’s a silver lining in their 41 victories—the most since the 2015-16 season. This season has shown signs of growth, providing hope for the future. With Red Wings hockey on hiatus for the next five months, let’s reflect on the top 3 Detroit Red Wings storylines from the recently completed campaign.
Lucas Raymond rebounded from the dreaded sophomore slump and responded in a major way, amassing career highs in goals (31) and assists (41) for 72 points. The team envisioned this kind of play when they selected him with the 4th overall pick in 2020. And there was perhaps no bigger moment for Lucas Raymond than earlier this week when he put on the superhero cape and scored not only the game-tying goal late in regulation against the Montreal Canadiens, but also went on to score the winner in overtime.