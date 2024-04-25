A.J. Hinch Weighs In On Struggles Of Rookie Colt Keith

A.J. Hinch said Colt Keith should not be looking over his shoulder

As the 2024 MLB season progresses, one of the Detroit Tigers’ key storylines is the performance of rookie second baseman Colt Keith. After signing a significant six-year, $28.6 million contract this offseason—a bold move considering he had not played a single MLB game prior—the pressure was on. However, Keith’s introduction to the major leagues has been challenging, with the rookie batting just .165 through his first 22 games.

Managerial Support Amid Rookie Challenges

Despite the less-than-ideal start, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch remains supportive and has no plans to send Keith down to the minor leagues in Toledo. Instead, Hinch is emphasizing patience and learning from the tough experiences. “We’re just being patient with him and letting him learn,” Hinch commented. He believes that struggling at this level can be more educational than early success. “You’re not going to learn as much from success as you are from failure,” Hinch noted, underlining the tough nature of Major League Baseball and the constant high level of competition.

Tough Love and Confidence in Progress

Hinch also mentioned employing a bit of tough love with Keith, reassuring him and the team that persistence and staying the course will lead to improvement. “Just a little tough love with him and telling him things will get better if he stays the course. And he knows that. He’s still very confident and knows he can contribute,” Hinch explained. This approach is geared towards building Keith’s resilience and ensuring he remains focused on long-term development rather than short-term setbacks.

Focus on Daily Improvements and Team Contribution

The Tigers’ manager also highlighted that the key for Keith is to take away something from each game that can make him a bit better, emphasizing the day-to-day progress over a set timeline. “The most important thing for Colt is not a timeline. It’s just taking something away from the ballpark every day that makes him a little bit better,” said Hinch. He encourages Keith to focus on contributing to the team’s wins each day, maintaining his role in the team dynamic without the pressure of constant scrutiny.

As far as sending Keith to Toledo to work on his swing, Hinch says that is not something being discussed at this time.

“We haven’t had conversations that are that massive,” Hinch said. “I don’t expect him to be looking over his shoulder. I expect him tonight to be ready to come off the bench and help us win in a certain way.”

Conclusion: Steady Growth Expected

In sum, A.J. Hinch is not just standing by his rookie during these early trials but is actively crafting an environment for him to grow and eventually thrive. By keeping Keith in the majors and focusing on incremental improvements, Hinch is betting on Keith’s ability to adjust and succeed in the long run. As Keith continues to adapt and learn, the Tigers hope their patience will be rewarded with a player who can live up to his significant potential and contract.