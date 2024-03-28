fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez Responds to Opening Day Boos

0
Javier Baez Responds to the Opening Day boos that rained down on him.

Derek Lalonde explains puzzling healthy scratch for Detroit Red Wings

0
Derek Lalonde explains why he's scratched one of the better Detroit Red Wings goal scorers yet again in such an important game.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Revealed

0
The 2024 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup has been revealed!
W.G. Brady

Detroit Tigers 2B Colt Keith Discusses MLB Debut on Opening Day

Tigers News Reports

Colt Keith Discusses MLB Debut

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers rookie Colt Keith made his Major League debut in the team’s 1-0 Opening Day victory over the Chicago White Sox. Keith, who played second base and batted sixth in the lineup, shared his thoughts on the experience:

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Keith said. “I went out there and it was just overwhelming with all the people and how big the stadium was. After I got up and had my first at-bat, I settled in and it felt like any other game.”

Colt Keith releases statement Colt Keith discusses MLB Debut

Reflecting on Hard Work and Speed

Keith’s debut was a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport. He expressed his satisfaction with his performance, saying, “All the hard work and everything paid off today. There’s a lot more work to do and more goals down the road.”

One of the highlights of Keith’s debut was his first MLB hit, an infield single that showcased his speed. He reached an impressive 29.2 ft/sec sprint speed down the first baseline, according to Statcast. Reflecting on the moment, Keith said, “That was probably my fastest home-to-first all year. I told you guys I could run! Nobody believed me.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Colt Keith made his Major League debut with the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day, playing second base and batting sixth.
  2. Keith’s first MLB hit was an infield single, demonstrating his impressive speed.
  3. Despite the pressure, Keith felt confident and focused during the game, eager to contribute to his team’s success.
Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation

The Bottom Line

Despite the high-pressure situation of playing second base in a close 1-0 game, Keith remained confident and focused.

“I was so happy to be there, so locked in, I was like, ‘Hit the ball to me, I’m going to get this out for my pitcher.'”

The game concluded with relief pitchers Andrew Chafin and Jason Foley striking out three in the ninth inning, securing the win for the Tigers. Keith’s debut performance, going 1-for-4, was a promising start to his Major League career, and he looks forward to contributing to the team’s success in the future.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell Explains What Cameron Sutton Release Means for Detroit Lions

0
Find out What What Cameron Sutton Release Means for Detroit Lions
MLB Notes

A Closer Look At The Unique New Contract For J.D. Martinez

0
We take a closer look at the unique new contract for J.D. Martinez, who is now off the market! More details on the lucrative deal inside.
Tigers Analysis and Opinion

2024 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Prediction 3.0

0
The Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup will include a rookie.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

0
The Detroit Lions sign a No. 3 quarterback for 2024.
NFL News Reports

Kansas City Chiefs trade L’Jarius Sneed to Tennessee Titans

0
The Kansas City Chiefs trade L'Jarius Sneed for minimal compensation.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez Responds to Opening Day Boos

W.G. Brady -
Javier Baez Responds to the Opening Day boos that rained down on him.
Read more

Derek Lalonde explains puzzling healthy scratch for Detroit Red Wings

Paul Tyler -
Derek Lalonde explains why he's scratched one of the better Detroit Red Wings goal scorers yet again in such an important game.
Read more

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Revealed

W.G. Brady -
The 2024 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup has been revealed!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.