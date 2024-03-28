Detroit Tigers 2B Colt Keith Discusses MLB Debut on Opening Day

Colt Keith Discusses MLB Debut

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers rookie Colt Keith made his Major League debut in the team’s 1-0 Opening Day victory over the Chicago White Sox. Keith, who played second base and batted sixth in the lineup, shared his thoughts on the experience:

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Keith said. “I went out there and it was just overwhelming with all the people and how big the stadium was. After I got up and had my first at-bat, I settled in and it felt like any other game.”

Reflecting on Hard Work and Speed

Keith’s debut was a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport. He expressed his satisfaction with his performance, saying, “All the hard work and everything paid off today. There’s a lot more work to do and more goals down the road.”

One of the highlights of Keith’s debut was his first MLB hit, an infield single that showcased his speed. He reached an impressive 29.2 ft/sec sprint speed down the first baseline, according to Statcast. Reflecting on the moment, Keith said, “That was probably my fastest home-to-first all year. I told you guys I could run! Nobody believed me.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Colt Keith made his Major League debut with the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day, playing second base and batting sixth. Keith’s first MLB hit was an infield single, demonstrating his impressive speed. Despite the pressure, Keith felt confident and focused during the game, eager to contribute to his team’s success.

The Bottom Line

Despite the high-pressure situation of playing second base in a close 1-0 game, Keith remained confident and focused.

“I was so happy to be there, so locked in, I was like, ‘Hit the ball to me, I’m going to get this out for my pitcher.'”

The game concluded with relief pitchers Andrew Chafin and Jason Foley striking out three in the ninth inning, securing the win for the Tigers. Keith’s debut performance, going 1-for-4, was a promising start to his Major League career, and he looks forward to contributing to the team’s success in the future.