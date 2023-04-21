NFL insider Adam Schefter has revealed a “soft deadline” for a potential Aaron Rodgers trade between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. The deadline is set for next Friday night, coinciding with the Jets' back-to-back picks at numbers 42 and 43 in the second round of the NFL Draft. If the trade doesn't happen by then, Rodgers may have to wait a long time to become a Jet. While the Jets are still the front-runners to acquire Rodgers, the San Francisco 49ers are also rumored to be interested in the quarterback.

Adam Schefter divulges ‘soft deadline’ for Aaron Rodgers trade

On Thursday, Schefter divulged what he believes to be the ‘soft deadline' for an Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets.

“The line of demarcation, the soft deadline, is next Friday night, picks 42 and 43,” Schefter said, via Bleacher Report. “Because if picks 42 and 43 come and go without Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, then the wait for him to become a Jet could go on for an awful long time.”

Bottom Line – The clock is ticking for Rodgers and the Jets

The clock is apparently ticking for Rodgers when it comes to a potential trade with the New York Jets. With the “soft deadline” reportedly set for next Friday night, the Jets need to act fast if they want to acquire the future Hall of Fame quarterback. If they don't make a move, the 49ers could swoop in and steal Rodgers away. It's a high-stakes game of chess, and the Jets need to make their move before it's too late. Where do you think Rodgers plays in 2023?