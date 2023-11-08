Aidan Hutchinson is not remotely worried about recent drought

By the time Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers rolls around, Detroit Lions defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson will have gone over a month without registering a sack, but he is not remotely worried about it. During a recent interview, Hutchinson opened up about his recent sack drought and why he remains confident that it's just a matter of time before he makes his mark again.

Aidan Hutchinson's Take on the Sack Drought

Hutchinson, a prominent force in the Detroit Lions' defense, has not picked up a sack since October 8 against the Carolina Panthers. However, the star defensive player remains unfazed by this dry spell.

When asked about his strategy to break the drought, Hutchinson humorously quipped that he's been “praying a lot more,” before clarifying.

“No, just kidding,” he said. “It’s just sacks come in bunches. All my sacks always come in bunches. I’m not worried. I’m confident in what I can do and I know when you keep rushing they come.”

While acknowledging the media's focus on statistics, Hutchinson emphasizes that his primary goal in every game is to give his best effort, win his one-on-one battles, and contribute to the team's success.

“It’s hard because as a player you understand how much the media and how much other things love stats and stuff like that,” Hutchinson said. “But my goal every game is just to rush as good as I can, win my one-on-ones and everything like that.

He maintains that trying to force sacks can be counterproductive. Hutchinson's mindset is focused on the bigger picture, looking ahead to the playoffs and the team's potential postseason run.

“I feel like as long as you control the controllables and you focus on that, that’s always been my mentality my entire career. And the sacks come when they come and if you try to start forcing sacks — I’m happy for everyone getting production and as long as we’re getting wins I’m looking at the playoffs, man, and I'm looking at that run. That’s when I feel like it’s the most important to be great, especially as a defensive line.”

Bottom Line – A Defensive Star's Perspective

While Aidan Hutchinson's sack drought may be a talking point, his unwavering confidence and focus on the team's success reveal the essence of a dedicated athlete. As the season progresses, Hutchinson's performance will undoubtedly be one to watch, with his mindset set on contributing to a successful playoff run for the Detroit Lions.