Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Aidan Hutchinson is not remotely worried about recent drought

Aidan Hutchinson is not remotely worried about recent drought

Aidan Hutchinson is not remotely worried about recent drought

By the time Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers rolls around, Detroit Lions defensive standout Aidan Hutchinson will have gone over a month without registering a sack, but he is not remotely worried about it. During a recent interview, Hutchinson opened up about his recent sack drought and why he remains confident that it's just a matter of time before he makes his mark again.

Aidan Hutchinson is not remotely worried

Aidan Hutchinson's Take on the Sack Drought

Hutchinson, a prominent force in the Detroit Lions' defense, has not picked up a sack since October 8 against the Carolina Panthers. However, the star defensive player remains unfazed by this dry spell.

When asked about his strategy to break the drought, Hutchinson humorously quipped that he's been “praying a lot more,” before clarifying.

“No, just kidding,” he said. “It’s just sacks come in bunches. All my sacks always come in bunches. I’m not worried. I’m confident in what I can do and I know when you keep rushing they come.”

While acknowledging the media's focus on statistics, Hutchinson emphasizes that his primary goal in every game is to give his best effort, win his one-on-one battles, and contribute to the team's success.

“It’s hard because as a player you understand how much the media and how much other things love stats and stuff like that,” Hutchinson said. “But my goal every game is just to rush as good as I can, win my one-on-ones and everything like that.

He maintains that trying to force sacks can be counterproductive. Hutchinson's mindset is focused on the bigger picture, looking ahead to the playoffs and the team's potential postseason run.

“I feel like as long as you control the controllables and you focus on that, that’s always been my mentality my entire career. And the sacks come when they come and if you try to start forcing sacks — I’m happy for everyone getting production and as long as we’re getting wins I’m looking at the playoffs, man, and I'm looking at that run. That’s when I feel like it’s the most important to be great, especially as a defensive line.”

Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions 2022 NFL re-draft 2023 Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Top 100 Aidan Hutchinson suffers injury

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions' defensive star, Aidan Hutchinson, remains confident despite a month-long sack drought.
  2. Hutchinson believes sacks come in bunches and is focused on giving his best effort to contribute to team wins.
  3. His perspective is centered on the playoffs and the importance of performing at his best during the postseason.

Bottom Line – A Defensive Star's Perspective

While Aidan Hutchinson's sack drought may be a talking point, his unwavering confidence and focus on the team's success reveal the essence of a dedicated athlete. As the season progresses, Hutchinson's performance will undoubtedly be one to watch, with his mindset set on contributing to a successful playoff run for the Detroit Lions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?