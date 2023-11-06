Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions are ‘here for the long run'

So far in 2023, the Detroit Lions have made a resounding statement, showcasing their prowess on the grand stage of primetime games, consistently captivating a nationwide audience. In fact, their recent victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football marked the fourth consecutive win under the lights. Following the game, Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson talked about how he hopes to play on Monday Night Football every year, and how he said his team is in it for the long haul.

Hutchinson Acknowleges Lions' Fans

While speaking to reporters, Aidan Hutchinson couldn't help but express his exhilaration regarding the fervent support of the fans.

“The fans reached another level tonight. I felt it. It was definitely the loudest game I’ve been in since being a Lion,” Aidan Hutchinson told reporters. “Man, it was, I hope we get a Monday Night Football game every year.”

In if for the Long Run

The Lions‘ defense, following a rocky start, rebounded strongly against the Raiders, who struggled to execute their offensive plays throughout the game. Hutchinson knows this team is built for the long run.

“I think we’re a fun team to watch,” Hutchinson explained after defeating the Raiders. “And we show up when it matters. I think this team is going to be here for the long run. Got a game ball to AG. AG gave it to the corners. The boys balled out, so I mean, it’s really exciting what we got building here.”

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions' primetime success continues with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Aidan Hutchinson lauds the passionate fans and the team's performance in clutch moments. The Lions' growing optimism is fueled by their ability to win games despite not playing their best football.

The Bottom Line – A Lion's Roar of Confidence

The Detroit Lions, under the leadership of Aidan Hutchinson and the unwavering support of their fans, are making a statement in the NFL. Their remarkable primetime streak and their ability to win, even when not at their best, are signs of a promising future. The Lions are roaring with confidence, and their journey in the league is just beginning. Get ready to witness more extraordinary moments from this team that refuses to back down.