Ranking The Detroit Lions New Uniforms

The Detroit Lions new uniforms were released on Thursday night
On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions officially unveiled their new uniforms for the 2024 season, and for the most part, people seem very happy with the new threads. The biggest news coming out of the event at Ford Field, which was held for season ticket holders, is that the black uniforms are back, and they are pretty slick. That said, let’s rank the Lions’ new uniforms from least to greatest.
Unveiling a thrilling new look, the Detroit Lions road jersey dazzles in pristine classic white, accented with dynamic blue numbers framed by striking silver outlines. The shoulders sport bold striping in blue and silver, mirroring the team’s fierce and gritty style of play. Adding a touch of local pride, the inside collar is elegantly trimmed in Honolulu Blue, paying tribute to Detroit’s robust work ethic that has cemented the city as an American icon.
But there’s more—the back of the collar proudly displays the “313” wordmark, a salute to the heart of Motown. In an exciting first for the team, the Lions will boldly feature “DETROIT” across their chests on the road, making a statement and carrying the spirit of their city wherever they go. This jersey isn’t just gear; it’s a banner for Detroit pride and determination!
Grade: A-
Step onto the field with the Detroit Lions home jersey, now electrified with a vibrant, redefined Honolulu Blue that captures the eye and the imagination! This jersey features sleek white numerals bordered by shimmering silver, a classic look reinvigorated for modern appeal. The shoulders are adorned with bold, reimagined striping that echoes the fierce spirit of the team.
Inside the collar, the rallying cry “ONE PRIDE” is inscribed, a powerful tribute to the passionate fans who fill Ford Field with roaring energy every home game. This jersey isn’t just a uniform—it’s a symbol of unity and strength, designed to inspire players and fans alike with every thread.
Grade: A
Unleash the fierce elegance of the Detroit Lions with the stunning new black jersey, where tradition meets modern flair! This jersey commands attention, featuring bold blue numbers encased in sleek silver outlines set against a dramatic black backdrop. Adding to its dynamic design, the sleeves are adorned with striking blue and silver striping, showcasing the team’s vibrant identity.
Across the chest, the bold “LIONS” wordmark stands proud, declaring allegiance to Detroit’s beloved team. Turn the jersey around to discover “MOTOR CITY” elegantly scripted in blue on the trim of the back collar, a homage to Detroit’s indomitable spirit. This versatile black jersey pairs seamlessly with all-black pants for a sleek, intimidating look or with the team’s classic blue pants for a burst of color on the field. Step into the game with style and pride in every play!
Grade: A+++