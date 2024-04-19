Ranking The Detroit Lions New Uniforms

Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions Unveiling a thrilling new look, the Detroit Lions road jersey dazzles in pristine classic white, accented with dynamic blue numbers framed by striking silver outlines. The shoulders sport bold striping in blue and silver, mirroring the team’s fierce and gritty style of play. Adding a touch of local pride, the inside collar is elegantly trimmed in Honolulu Blue, paying tribute to Detroit’s robust work ethic that has cemented the city as an American icon. But there’s more—the back of the collar proudly displays the “313” wordmark, a salute to the heart of Motown. In an exciting first for the team, the Lions will boldly feature “DETROIT” across their chests on the road, making a statement and carrying the spirit of their city wherever they go. This jersey isn’t just gear; it’s a banner for Detroit pride and determination! Grade: A-

Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions Step onto the field with the Detroit Lions home jersey, now electrified with a vibrant, redefined Honolulu Blue that captures the eye and the imagination! This jersey features sleek white numerals bordered by shimmering silver, a classic look reinvigorated for modern appeal. The shoulders are adorned with bold, reimagined striping that echoes the fierce spirit of the team. Inside the collar, the rallying cry “ONE PRIDE” is inscribed, a powerful tribute to the passionate fans who fill Ford Field with roaring energy every home game. This jersey isn’t just a uniform—it’s a symbol of unity and strength, designed to inspire players and fans alike with every thread. Grade: A