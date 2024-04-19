fb
Patrick Kane Reflects On Time With Red Wings As He Eyes Future Options

0
Dylan Larkin Says He is Hurt, Angry, and Has No Interest in a Vacation After Tough Season

0
W.G. Brady

Ranking The Detroit Lions New Uniforms

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The Detroit Lions new uniforms were released on Thursday night

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions officially unveiled their new uniforms for the 2024 season, and for the most part, people seem very happy with the new threads. The biggest news coming out of the event at Ford Field, which was held for season ticket holders, is that the black uniforms are back, and they are pretty slick. That said, let’s rank the Lions’ new uniforms from least to greatest.

3. WHITE AWAY UNIFORMS

Detroit Lions New Uniforms,Detroit Lions
Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

Unveiling a thrilling new look, the Detroit Lions road jersey dazzles in pristine classic white, accented with dynamic blue numbers framed by striking silver outlines. The shoulders sport bold striping in blue and silver, mirroring the team’s fierce and gritty style of play. Adding a touch of local pride, the inside collar is elegantly trimmed in Honolulu Blue, paying tribute to Detroit’s robust work ethic that has cemented the city as an American icon.

But there’s more—the back of the collar proudly displays the “313” wordmark, a salute to the heart of Motown. In an exciting first for the team, the Lions will boldly feature “DETROIT” across their chests on the road, making a statement and carrying the spirit of their city wherever they go. This jersey isn’t just gear; it’s a banner for Detroit pride and determination!

Grade: A-

Detroit Lions New Uniforms,Detroit Lions
Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

Step onto the field with the Detroit Lions home jersey, now electrified with a vibrant, redefined Honolulu Blue that captures the eye and the imagination! This jersey features sleek white numerals bordered by shimmering silver, a classic look reinvigorated for modern appeal. The shoulders are adorned with bold, reimagined striping that echoes the fierce spirit of the team.

Inside the collar, the rallying cry “ONE PRIDE” is inscribed, a powerful tribute to the passionate fans who fill Ford Field with roaring energy every home game. This jersey isn’t just a uniform—it’s a symbol of unity and strength, designed to inspire players and fans alike with every thread.

Grade: A

Detroit Lions New Uniforms,Detroit Lions
Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

Unleash the fierce elegance of the Detroit Lions with the stunning new black jersey, where tradition meets modern flair! This jersey commands attention, featuring bold blue numbers encased in sleek silver outlines set against a dramatic black backdrop. Adding to its dynamic design, the sleeves are adorned with striking blue and silver striping, showcasing the team’s vibrant identity.

Across the chest, the bold “LIONS” wordmark stands proud, declaring allegiance to Detroit’s beloved team. Turn the jersey around to discover “MOTOR CITY” elegantly scripted in blue on the trim of the back collar, a homage to Detroit’s indomitable spirit. This versatile black jersey pairs seamlessly with all-black pants for a sleek, intimidating look or with the team’s classic blue pants for a burst of color on the field. Step into the game with style and pride in every play!

Grade: A+++

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

