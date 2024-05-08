Tigers vs Guardians Showdown, May 8, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Expert Predictions, and Insights

Inside the Article: Meet Amadeus Lombardi

With a series win on the line, the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are set to clash for the final game of their series this Wednesday. The Tigers are looking to maintain momentum following an 11-7 victory that halted their losing skid, while Cleveland aims to secure yet another series triumph after stumbling in the last outing. Both teams have demonstrated resilience this season, with the Tigers at 18-17, using their recent win to bounce back from a rough stint against the Yankees and the Guardians holding a solid 23-12 record.

How to Watch Tigers vs. Guardians

Fans can catch the action live on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 1:10 PM from Progressive Field. The game will be available for streaming on platforms such as FuboTV, which offers channels like ESPN and ESPN2. For local listeners, radio broadcasts will carry live coverage of the game, providing play-by-play commentary.

When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

TV: MLB Network (out of market only), Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1). (Tigers radio affiliates).

Weather report: 74 degrees and sunny, 1% chance of precipitation, 16 mph winds.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Reese Olson (0-4, 2.70 ERA) vs. Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.46 ERA).

Odds

The matchup presents the Tigers as underdogs, with odds standing at +122, while the Guardians are favored at -143. The game’s total runs are pegged at an over/under of 8. For the latest and most detailed betting odds, visit “Odds found at PickDawgz.”

Predictions

The starting pitching matchup features the Tigers’ Reese Olson, yet to claim a win with an ERA of 2.70, against the Guardians’ Tanner Bibee, who stands at 2-1 with a 4.46 ERA. While Tuesday’s game saw an outburst of runs, trends suggest a return to lower-scoring affairs, especially given the Tigers’ struggles against right-handed pitchers and the Guardians’ inclination toward the small ball. Expect a tightly contested battle where early leads could prove crucial. The prediction here is for a game that will remain under the 8-run threshold.

More

Looking beyond the immediate contest, the Detroit Tigers have pieces in motion that could change the dynamic of the game. Riley Greene stands out with his .264 average and 34 hits, including 9 home runs. Incremental improvements from Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez could also impact the outcome in Detroit’s favor. For the Guardians, consistency from Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez‘s run-producing capabilities remain their cornerstone. As both teams gear up for the midweek decider, it’s not just about the win but finding the strategic edge that could set the tone for their seasons moving forward.