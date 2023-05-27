A sense of renewed hope and anticipation has engulfed the Detroit Lions and their loyal fanbase. Emerging as a beacon of inspiration, Aidan Hutchinson has set his sights on a lofty goal that has eluded the franchise for far too long, a Super Bowl championship. With the season's end against the Packers fueling their determination, Hutchinson acknowledges the mounting excitement surrounding the team.

Key Points

Aidan Hutchinson says winning Super Bowl with Detroit Lions is going to be ‘a riot'

During a recent interview with ESPN, Hutchinson said that he thinks about winning a Super Bowl with the Lions on a daily basis.

“After the way we closed out the season and ended it against the Packers, there's a lot of hype about us right now and I love it,” Hutchinson said. “I think a little hype is good for the boys because we haven't had that in a long time. Our goal is to win a Super Bowl, but now it feels a little more realistic. It feels like it's in reach.

“I'm so motivated by the thought of being a part of a playoff run for my hometown team. I think about it every day. I mean, I take time to think about it every day because I think Detroit's been dying for a Super Bowl and I know for the team to do that — or any team in the future that I'm on — it's going to be a riot. I want to be a part of the team that finally did it.”

Bottom Line: A Super Bowl Victory is going to be SWEET!

As the Detroit Lions embark on a new era filled with optimism and determination, Hutchinson emerges as a symbol of unwavering belief and hometown pride. With the recent season's conclusion against the Packers serving as fuel for their aspirations, Hutchinson recognizes the growing buzz surrounding the team. His daily contemplation of leading the Lions to a Super Bowl victory underscores his unwavering motivation and commitment. Detroit's long-awaited quest for gridiron glory resonates deeply within Hutchinson, who envisions a playoff run that will electrify the city and leave an indelible mark on the franchise's history.