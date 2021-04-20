AJ Hinch gives latest injury update on Miguel Cabrera

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday night, weather permitting, the Detroit Tigers will look to get back in the win-column when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will still be without Miguel Cabrera as he continues to rehab from a strained left biceps.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch gave an update on Miggy and though it sounds like he is progressing, we will at least have to wait until this weekend before there is even a chance that Cabrera returns to the lineup.

