Amon-Ra St. Brown sets Detroit Lions rookie record

by

Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has put together a fine 1st NFL season.

His latest catch now gives him nine games with at least 4+ receptions, passing Roy Williams and Titus Young officially making him the franchise leader:

He is also the 1st Lions rookie since Roy Williams to record 50 receiving yards and a touchdown in back to back home games:

