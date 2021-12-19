Amon-Ra St. Brown sets Detroit Lions rookie record

Detroit Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has put together a fine 1st NFL season.

His latest catch now gives him nine games with at least 4+ receptions, passing Roy Williams and Titus Young officially making him the franchise leader:

.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown has produced at least 4 receptions in 6-straight games. He now has 9 games with 4+ receptions this season, passing WRs Roy Williams and Titus Young for the most such games by a rookie in franchise history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/AYXvJCGoaa — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 19, 2021

He is also the 1st Lions rookie since Roy Williams to record 50 receiving yards and a touchdown in back to back home games:

.@Lions WR @amonra_stbrown is the first Lions rookie to record 50 receiving yards and a touchdown in back-to-back home games since WR Roy Williams in Weeks 2-3 of 2004.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/r87Bw6qnbB — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 19, 2021