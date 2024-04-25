fb
AJ Brown Lands MASSIVE Contract Extension With Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown Lands MASSIVE Contract that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver.

2024 NFL Draft Site Closed After Reaching Maximum Capacity

2024 NFL Draft Site Closed after it reaches maximum capacity!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Video Message for Lions Fans Moments After Signing Contract

Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Video Message for Lions Fans after signing a mega contract extension.
W.G. Brady

Amon-Ra St. Brown Leads EPIC ‘Jared Goff’ Chant At 2024 NFL Draft [Video]

Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown Leads EPIC ‘Jared Goff’ Chant

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially underway in downtown Detroit, but before the Chicago Bears were on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Eminem, Calvin Johnson, and Barry Sanders got things started. Each of the stars mentioned above had something to say to the HUGE crowd in attendance, but it was St. Brown who stole the show.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Jared Goff

Jared Goff! Jared Goff! Jared Goff!

Take a look as Amon-Ra leads the crowd, which was made up of mostly Detroit Lions fans, in a chant that has taken over the Metro-Detroit area.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

