Amon-Ra St. Brown Leads EPIC ‘Jared Goff’ Chant At 2024 NFL Draft [Video]

Amon-Ra St. Brown Leads EPIC ‘Jared Goff’ Chant

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially underway in downtown Detroit, but before the Chicago Bears were on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Eminem, Calvin Johnson, and Barry Sanders got things started. Each of the stars mentioned above had something to say to the HUGE crowd in attendance, but it was St. Brown who stole the show.

Jared Goff! Jared Goff! Jared Goff!

Take a look as Amon-Ra leads the crowd, which was made up of mostly Detroit Lions fans, in a chant that has taken over the Metro-Detroit area.