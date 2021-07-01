Attorneys for Washington Football Team employees bash NFL for ‘slap in the face’

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday, it was announced that the Washington Football Team is being fined $10 million as a result of the NFL’s investigation into the culture in their organization. All of that money will be donated to charity.

Following the announcement, the attorneys that represent 40 former WFT employees released a statement in which they bash the NFL for protecting WFT owner Dan Snyder, despite a year-long investigation.

Here is the statement.

Statement from attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former Washington Football Team employees: pic.twitter.com/8vfb6CISX7 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 1, 2021