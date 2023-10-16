Ausar Thompson: The Pistons’ Rookie Shining Amidst the Stress and Elite Opposition

The Detroit Pistons' annual open practice at Little Caesars Arena was not just about fan engagement and lighthearted rookie hazing; it also provided insights into how this young team responds to adversity and pressure. Rookie Ausar Thompson, the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, took center stage in this narrative of resilience.

Ausar Thompson's Response to Stress

At the outset of training camp, Pistons head coach Monty Williams set the tone by deliberately subjecting his players to stressful situations, all in a bid to gauge their mettle and composure. Several weeks into the camp, Thompson shared his perspective on how the team has handled the challenge.

“I feel like we've responded really well,” Thompson remarked. “He put us in stressful situations to start camp. During preseason, we had two 20-point comebacks, and although it's preseason, it just shows the type of players we have to not care that their guys are out and still want to win, get the game.”

Facing the NBA's Best

The preseason games showcased the Pistons' ability to mount comebacks. In the opener against the Phoenix Suns, they rallied to force overtime, narrowly losing 130-126. A few days later, they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder and, once again, demonstrated their resilience, ultimately winning 128-125.

Thompson played a significant role in these comebacks, serving as a rookie who had to defend against some of the NBA's best, including Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Williams.

However, Thompson embraced the challenge and found it “exciting” to have the trust of his coaches and teammates to guard the league's top players. He aspires to be among the best, and guarding them is the path he eagerly takes.

“I feel like I'm ready to go out there and guard the best player and compete against them,” Thompson stated. “People are going to score; it happens. They're the best players for a reason, and that's where I want to be one day. So, you know, I've got to go against them.”

Embracing Challenges and Aspirations

While Thompson's willingness to take on such demanding defensive tasks is commendable, it's not without its challenges. Adapting to guarding players in multiple positions has been a learning curve for the rookie. He admitted to facing difficulties in swiftly transitioning from one defensive role to another.

Thompson's importance to the Pistons, particularly in light of their defensive struggles last season, cannot be understated. His versatility and eagerness to accept tough assignments are assets the team desperately needs.

The fact that he's currently in the starting lineup due to injuries makes his learning curve even more critical. Thompson is eager to rise to the occasion and acknowledges the support he receives from his teammates.

“It makes it so much easier because of my teammates,” Thompson affirmed. “They have faith in me, they believe in me. So it just makes me want to go out there and fight for them every night.”

As the Pistons prepare for the season opener, Ausar Thompson's ability to embrace pressure and adapt to the demands of the NBA will be a key storyline to watch.

