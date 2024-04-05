fb
Detroit Lions TE Brock Wright Contract Details Revealed

The Brock Wright contract details have been released and they show why it was a no-brainer to match the 49ers offer.

Michigan F Terrance Williams II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Terrance Williams II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal following departure of Juwan Howard.

SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit PODcast, other amazing shows

SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit and many other great podcasters.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Starting Lineup

Tigers News Reports

The Detroit Tigers have officially released their starting lineup for today’s game

After a six-game road trip to start their 2024 season, the 5-1 Detroit Tigers have returned home, where they will host the Oakland Athletics on Opening Day at Comerica Park. In advance of today’s game, the Tigers have released their starting lineup.

Opening Day Starting Lineup

Here is the starting lineup for today’s game against the Athletics. As you can see, Tarik Skubal will be the starting pitcher, giving him his second Opening Day start of the season!

  1. Matt Vierling (RF)
  2. Andy Ibáñez (2B)
  3. Spencer Torkelson (1B)
  4. Riley Greene (LF)
  5. Mark Canha (DH)
  6. Gio Urshela (3B)
  7. Jake Rogers (C)
  8. Javier Báez (SS)
  9. Parker Meadows (CF)

Starting Pitcher – Tarik Skubal (LHP)

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Strong Start: The Detroit Tigers are returning home with an impressive 5-1 record after a six-game road trip to kick off their 2024 season.
  2. Homecoming: They are set to host the Oakland Athletics on Opening Day at Comerica Park, marking their first home game of the season.
  3. Starting Lineup: Tarik Skubal is the starting pitcher, receiving his second Opening Day start of the season. The lineup also features Matt Vierling (RF), Andy Ibáñez (2B), Spencer Torkelson (1B), Riley Greene (LF), Mark Canha (DH), Gio Urshela (3B), Jake Rogers (C), Javier Báez (SS), and Parker Meadows (CF).

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers are off to a strong start this season and are looking to continue their momentum as they face the Oakland Athletics in their home opener at Comerica Park. With a solid lineup and Tarik Skubal on the mound, the Tigers are poised for an exciting game in front of their home crowd.

