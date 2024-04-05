Detroit Tigers Release Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have officially released their starting lineup for today’s game

After a six-game road trip to start their 2024 season, the 5-1 Detroit Tigers have returned home, where they will host the Oakland Athletics on Opening Day at Comerica Park. In advance of today’s game, the Tigers have released their starting lineup.

Opening Day Starting Lineup

Here is the starting lineup for today’s game against the Athletics. As you can see, Tarik Skubal will be the starting pitcher, giving him his second Opening Day start of the season!

Matt Vierling (RF) Andy Ibáñez (2B) Spencer Torkelson (1B) Riley Greene (LF) Mark Canha (DH) Gio Urshela (3B) Jake Rogers (C) Javier Báez (SS) Parker Meadows (CF)

Starting Pitcher – Tarik Skubal (LHP)

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers are off to a strong start this season and are looking to continue their momentum as they face the Oakland Athletics in their home opener at Comerica Park. With a solid lineup and Tarik Skubal on the mound, the Tigers are poised for an exciting game in front of their home crowd.