Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Baltimore Ravens make final decision on QB Lamar Jackson

By W.G. Brady
3
0

Inside the Article:

The Baltimore Ravens have made a definitive move to secure quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s future with the team. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have placed the $32.41 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson for the 2023 season. With the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him, Jackson can now explore potential offers from other teams while Baltimore retains the right to match any offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation. The market will play a key role in resolving the differences between Jackson and the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Key points:

  • Ravens have placed non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson for the 2023 season.
  • Jackson is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or receive two first-round draft picks in return.
  • Jackson has been with the Ravens since the 2018 NFL Draft and has gone 45-16 as a starter.
  • Jackson has completed 63.7% of his passes for 12,209 yards and 101 TDs.
  • Jackson has also rushed for 4,427 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Big Picture: Lamar Jackson's impact on Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been the Ravens' starting quarterback since the 2018 season, leading them to two consecutive playoff appearances and a 2019 NFL MVP award. Jackson's unique skill set as both a passer and runner has made him a dynamic threat on the field and a cornerstone of the Ravens' offense.

Jackson By the Numbers

  • 63.7% completion rate for 12,209 passing yards and 101 TDs
  • 38 interceptions
  • 727 rushing attempts for 4,427 yards and 24 touchdowns
- Advertisement -

Lamar Jackson's statistics highlight his versatility as both a passer and runner. His 63.7% completion rate is impressive, especially given his reputation as a mobile quarterback. Jackson's ability to rush the ball effectively also adds another dimension to the Ravens' offense, making him a difficult player for opposing defenses to contain.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions see void at backup quarterback as HUGE priority this offseason
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesTeddy Jackson -

Detroit Lions see void at backup quarterback as HUGE priority this offseason

The Lions are looking for a backup QB who excels in third-down and two-minute situations, as per Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson, to ensure their competitive edge and secure their success.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.