Baltimore Ravens make final decision on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have made a definitive move to secure quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s future with the team. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have placed the $32.41 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson for the 2023 season. With the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him, Jackson can now explore potential offers from other teams while Baltimore retains the right to match any offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation. The market will play a key role in resolving the differences between Jackson and the Ravens.

Key points:

Ravens have placed non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson for the 2023 season.

Jackson is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or receive two first-round draft picks in return.

Jackson has been with the Ravens since the 2018 NFL Draft and has gone 45-16 as a starter.

Jackson has completed 63.7% of his passes for 12,209 yards and 101 TDs.

Jackson has also rushed for 4,427 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Big Picture: Lamar Jackson's impact on Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been the Ravens' starting quarterback since the 2018 season, leading them to two consecutive playoff appearances and a 2019 NFL MVP award. Jackson's unique skill set as both a passer and runner has made him a dynamic threat on the field and a cornerstone of the Ravens' offense.

Jackson By the Numbers

63.7% completion rate for 12,209 passing yards and 101 TDs

38 interceptions

727 rushing attempts for 4,427 yards and 24 touchdowns

- Advertisement -

Lamar Jackson's statistics highlight his versatility as both a passer and runner. His 63.7% completion rate is impressive, especially given his reputation as a mobile quarterback. Jackson's ability to rush the ball effectively also adds another dimension to the Ravens' offense, making him a difficult player for opposing defenses to contain.