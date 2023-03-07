Baltimore Ravens make final decision on QB Lamar Jackson

Inside the Article:
The Baltimore Ravens have made a definitive move to secure quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s future with the team. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens have placed the $32.41 million non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson for the 2023 season. With the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him, Jackson can now explore potential offers from other teams while Baltimore retains the right to match any offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation. The market will play a key role in resolving the differences between Jackson and the Ravens.
Key points:
- Ravens have placed non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson for the 2023 season.
- Jackson is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but Ravens have right to match any offer sheet he signs or receive two first-round draft picks in return.
- Jackson has been with the Ravens since the 2018 NFL Draft and has gone 45-16 as a starter.
- Jackson has completed 63.7% of his passes for 12,209 yards and 101 TDs.
- Jackson has also rushed for 4,427 yards and 24 touchdowns.
The Big Picture: Lamar Jackson's impact on Ravens
Lamar Jackson has been the Ravens' starting quarterback since the 2018 season, leading them to two consecutive playoff appearances and a 2019 NFL MVP award. Jackson's unique skill set as both a passer and runner has made him a dynamic threat on the field and a cornerstone of the Ravens' offense.
Jackson By the Numbers
- 63.7% completion rate for 12,209 passing yards and 101 TDs
- 38 interceptions
- 727 rushing attempts for 4,427 yards and 24 touchdowns
Lamar Jackson's statistics highlight his versatility as both a passer and runner. His 63.7% completion rate is impressive, especially given his reputation as a mobile quarterback. Jackson's ability to rush the ball effectively also adds another dimension to the Ravens' offense, making him a difficult player for opposing defenses to contain.