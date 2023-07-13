Brad Holmes divulges reaction to Rams GM Les Snead asking if he wanted Jared Goff

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently shared his unwavering belief in quarterback Jared Goff‘s abilities and his satisfaction with Goff's performance in his second season with the team. During a conversation with Peter Schrager on “The Season” podcast, Holmes recalled an exchange with Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead regarding whether or not Holmes wanted Goff as part of the Matthew Stafford trade.

Brad Holmes divulges reaction to Snead asking if he wanted Goff

Holmes enthusiastically responded to Snead's question, saying, “Hell, yeah. Absolutely,” when asked if he wanted Goff in the trade.

“I’ll never forget, Les (Snead) asked me, ’Do you want Jared in this trade?’ And I was like, ‘Hell, yeah. Absolutely,’ It wasn’t like, ‘Just give me any quarterback. No, I was like, ‘I want Jared in this trade.' The way that the narrative was of how the trade went, it kind of went, ‘Oh, Jared can’t play.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, this guy was just playing in the Divisional (round) playing with a broken hand, completing 70% of his passes. Like, why can’t he play anymore?’”

Bottom Line – Faith Rewarded in Motown

Brad Holmes' revelation of his unwavering belief in Jared Goff's abilities serves as a testament to the resiliency and determination of both the quarterback and the Detroit Lions organization. While skeptics doubted Goff's capabilities, Holmes stood firmly in his support, recognizing the circumstances that contributed to Goff's early struggles. Goff's subsequent improvement validates Holmes' faith, and his embodiment of the city's spirit further solidifies his place as a Detroit Lion. With Holmes' steadfast belief and Goff's continued growth, the Lions have a promising foundation for success.