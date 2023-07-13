Prior to landing with the Detroit Lions, Brad Holmes spent nearly two decades with the Rams, who have had some success over the years. But when it comes to the fans, Holmes says he has never seen anything like the fanbase in Detroit.

Brad Holmes ‘absolutely loves' Detroit Lions fanbase

Holmes recently joined ‘The Season With Peter Schrager' podcast, and he talked about how he ‘absolutely loves' the Lions fanbase.

“Detroit, you talk about a football town, this fanbase is unlike anything I've ever experienced,” Holmes said this week on NFL Network. “This fanbase, they care about their football team. It's legit. I absolutely love them.”

Big Picture: Work to be done

Though the Lions are certainly on the right track, Holmes knows he and head coach Dan Campbell have not accomplished anything yet.

“I love the fact that there’s a lot of buzz and hope, and this fanbase and our city deserves that through all that they’ve been through,” said Holmes. “But at the end of the day, me and Dan know that we haven’t made the playoffs yet. So we gotta get into the dance. We have full faith and optimism that we have the right structure in place to get that done, but we gotta go out there and prove it.

“And that’s how we’re wired. We’re all about accountability and earning it and doing it the right way, and that’s what the city of Detroit is. It’s roll up your sleeves and get it done, no excuses, and just know that your football team is doing the exact same thing.”

Bottom Line: Just Wait

If Holmes loves the Lions' fanbase now, just wait until the team makes it to the playoffs and wins a playoff game! When that happens, Holmes will really see what this town is about!