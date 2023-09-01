Brad Holmes does not mince words while describing 2023 Detroit Lions

The offseason has seen a lot of chatter about the Detroit Lions, with expectations mounting as the team prepares for their upcoming showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. During Friday's press conference, Lions' GM Brad Holmes didn't shy away from sharing his unbridled confidence in the team.

What did Brad Holmes say?

When asked about the team's chances of clinching the NFC North this year, Holmes' response was an unequivocal “Very high.” Reflecting on the past, he mentioned the numerous challenges the team faced in the initial years.

“We’re not scared of the expectations,” Holmes told reporters. “The expectations are earned through, I think, what we’ve built and what we’ve done up to this point. In terms of how we finished the end of the season and through our player acquisition process. But now, we’ve got to just prove them right.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes expresses robust confidence in the team. After facing early challenges, the Lions have solidified their lineup through strategic player acquisitions. After a commendable 8-2 season finish, Holmes believes the team is poised to meet, if not exceed, high expectations.

Bottom Line – Rising to the Roar or Falling to a Whimper?

When someone like Brad Holmes speaks with such unwavering confidence about the Detroit Lions, it's hard not to sit up and take notice. The Lions' journey has been one of patience, resilience, and strategic planning. As they gear up to prove their mettle in 2023, the stakes are high. But if their recent past is anything to go by, they might have what it takes to rise to the occasion and truly roar.